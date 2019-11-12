Jessica Short openly admits she walked into an ideal situation.
The first-year Chi-Hi girls swimming coach and former UW-Eau Claire competitor joined a program with experienced veterans at the top and a strong class of incoming freshman that already knew each other.
Not surprisingly, that combination has helped the Cardinals advance a pair of relays to this Saturday’s Division 1 state girls swimming championships at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison. The team advanced a 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay by virtue of strong finishes at last Saturday’s sectionals in Hudson.
The 200 relay team of Peyton Watson, Grace Polhamus, Rebecca Adams and Sydnea Berg finished in second place at sectionals with a time of one minute, 41.36 seconds while the 400 team of the same four swimmers was third in the 400 with a time of 3:42.25, edging out a team from Hudson by a one-hundredth of the second.
The quartet is joined by freshmen Ella Spitz and Annika Topritzhofer on the roster for the two races this week, a simple example of how the team has blended the youth with the talented newcomers.
That cohesiveness comes from the swimmers knowing each other, competing together with the Chippewa Falls YMCA’s youth swimming program. That bond has served the team well all season long, helping out in a sport where every bit of time matters.
“We’ve grown up swimming with them and then seeing how fast they’ve gotten. It’s been easier to jump in and see what they’re doing,” Topritzhofer said.
The Chi-Hi team has already had a successful season leading into state, winning the program’s first Big Rivers Conference championship in recent history earlier this month in Hudson. The team showed promise early in the season, including winning the program’s home invitational on Sept. 21 at the Chippewa Falls Middle School pool. As the year developed and the team kept showing improvement, it started to creep into the team’s mind they could be title contenders.
Chi-Hi does not participate in the diving portion of the sport, so it goes into conference and sectional meets at a disadvantage since it cannot earn points in that event. But the team left no doubt, winning five events and finishing strong in events across the board to roll past Hudson and others for the championship.
“When we were swimming at the (conference) meet we were ahead and we kept swimming fast,” Polhamus said.
Watson won two individual titles while Adams finished first in the 200 individual medley along with conference championships for the two state-bound relays.
“I think with each swim the excitement built off the last,” Short said. “We just got more and more excited with what they were capable of, seeing how fast other people were swimming.”
The relays carried that momentum into sectionals, setting their top times on the way to state. Individually, Watson finished third in the 200 freestyle, Adams was second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the individual medley and Berg took third in the 100 freestyle but their times did not advance them to Madison individually.
So the team is able to focus fully on its two relays and said the keys to performing well will come from success at the start and on the turns. The team also felt it swam relays ‘safe’ in previous meets and with Saturday being the last run of the season, the swimmers can go as hard as they can.
Spitz, Watson and Topritzhofer are making their first appearance at the state meet while Polhamus, Berg and Adams are no strangers to the Natatorium pool. The senior trio teamed up with Haley Jones to finish 22nd in the 400 freestyle relay in 2017 while Berg swam with the team’s 400 relay that took 20th in 2016.
The seniors said it hasn’t fully hit them yet that Saturday will be their final swim with the program. But they head for their swansong ready to go and have left the program in a good position, serving as strong role models for the team’s young up and comers.
“I got really lucky with how talented they are and how well they work together,” Short said.