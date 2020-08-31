Prep Girls Swimming Preview: Chippewa Falls/McDonell enters season with new coach, young roster

“What Amy and I have already talked about with (the team), not really knowing how many meets we’re going to have and what the end of our season looks like — hopefully we’re going to make it to the end of our season — but our expectation is to bring this group back into what swimming is about (with) the team bonding,” Kimmes said. “So we’re looking into having a hard season and getting them into shape and being ready for those dual meets and making sure they’re showing up for their team but our biggest expectation is they understand what this sport is about and they come loving that sport and wanting to come to practice.”