Prep Girls Swimming Preview: Chippewa Falls/McDonell enters season with new coach, young roster

Breanna Kimmes has been playing catch-up.
The new Chi-Hi/McDonell girls swimming coach was officially hired only recently but in the weeks since taking over the job she’s quickly learned her team for the upcoming season is both accountable and flexible.
“They’re really good with each other with getting up to each other and out for each other and holding each other accountable inside the pool and when we’re doing dry land (training),” Kimmes said. “They have a good image for each other where they want to be so it’s nice to see them holding each other accountable for that way.”
The team returns a number of swimmers from a season ago including two who swam as a part of relays at the Division 1 state championships in Madison.
Peyton Watson was the team’s Most Valuable Swimmer award winner in 2019 and teamed with now-graduated seniors Grace Polhamus, Rebecca Adams and Sydnea Berg to finish 18th in the 400-yard freestyle relay at state. Watson will work in distance and fly events this fall with Kimmes also lauding the sophomore’s versatility.
Fellow sophomore Ella Spitz teamed with that same trio to tie for 22nd in the 200 freestyle relay and those quick-tempo skills will be tested as she works in sprint events.
Seniors Emma Schneider, Hanna Duque, Morgan Couture and Elina Jouppi have drawn praise from their new coach both for their work in the water as well as their leadership out of the pool. It’s that leadership and the help from assistant coach Amy Wolniak that has helped Kimmes’ transition go so smoothly thus far.
“They understand that I’m new,” Kimmes said. “(Assistant coach) Amy (Wolniak) has been with the team for quite a few years but with everything that’s going on with all the new regulations and guidelines we have to follow it’s nice that they’re going with the flow. They’re not complaining about anything that’s getting put into place and they’re being really flexible.”
Spitz was named the team’s rookie of the year a season ago while Jouppi earned the Cardinal Award and Sophie Kinlen was named as the most improved swimmer.
Sophomore Annika Topritzhofer was an alternate for the state relays last season and dropped plenty of time by the end of the season. The team loses a strong senior class that helped power the program to the Big Rivers Conference championship, an event where Watson also won conference titles in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
The fall season will look different without a few familiar faces as Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial have opted out from competing in the fall and instead will compete in fall sports during a specified time in the spring. A revised schedule for the Cardinals gives the team no shortage of home contests although the team opens the season on the road at league heavyweight Hudson on Sept. 10.
Chi-Hi’s first home dual comes against Rice Lake on Sept. 17 before the program is currently scheduled to host its annual Chi-Hi invite on Sept. 19. Home matchups later in the season against Menomonie (Oct. 1), Hudson (Oct. 15) and River Falls (Oct. 20) lead into the Big Rivers Conference championship on Oct. 31 in River Falls.
“What Amy and I have already talked about with (the team), not really knowing how many meets we’re going to have and what the end of our season looks like — hopefully we’re going to make it to the end of our season — but our expectation is to bring this group back into what swimming is about (with) the team bonding,” Kimmes said. “So we’re looking into having a hard season and getting them into shape and being ready for those dual meets and making sure they’re showing up for their team but our biggest expectation is they understand what this sport is about and they come loving that sport and wanting to come to practice.”
The Cardinals are young but eager to show what they can do in the face of a unique fall.
“We’re ready,” Kimmes said. “We’re a small team, we’re a young team but I think there are a lot of things this team is going to be able to do this year to be able to come forward.”
