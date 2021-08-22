Prep Girls Swimming Preview: Talented Chi-Hi squad enters season with plenty of motivation

The Chi-Hi girls swimming team ended last season as champions.

But the Cardinals didn't get to finish that year on their own terms.

And now a motivated squad hits the pool this fall looking to do just that with a talented roster returning for second-year coach Breanna Kimmes.

The 2020 season was successful for the team, but ended just shy of the originally anticipated finish line. The Cardinals capped their season by winning the Big Rivers Conference championship meet, a performance that came just days after finding out that performance would be their last of the fall as the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District made the decision to move to virtual learning amid growing COVID-19 cases in the county. That meant fall sports seasons would come to an end at that point and the girls swim squad was the most impacted as they were just preparing to start the postseason.

“They’re coming in very motivated and they look better now than some of them did at the end of the year last year," Kimmes said. "Some of them that don’t normally swim year round went and swam by themselves this summer so I think that’ll be really good. We have a lot of leaders that have stepped up to help the freshmen and the newer swimmers.”