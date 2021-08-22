Prep Girls Swimming Preview: Talented Chi-Hi squad enters season with plenty of motivation

The Chi-Hi girls swimming team ended last season as champions.
But the Cardinals didn't get to finish that year on their own terms.
And now a motivated squad hits the pool this fall looking to do just that with a talented roster returning for second-year coach Breanna Kimmes.
The 2020 season was successful for the team, but ended just shy of the originally anticipated finish line. The Cardinals capped their season by winning the Big Rivers Conference championship meet, a performance that came just days after finding out that performance would be their last of the fall as the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District made the decision to move to virtual learning amid growing COVID-19 cases in the county. That meant fall sports seasons would come to an end at that point and the girls swim squad was the most impacted as they were just preparing to start the postseason.
“They’re coming in very motivated and they look better now than some of them did at the end of the year last year," Kimmes said. "Some of them that don’t normally swim year round went and swam by themselves this summer so I think that’ll be really good. We have a lot of leaders that have stepped up to help the freshmen and the newer swimmers.”
Megan Edland and Peyton Watson return after each won two conference championships last fall with Edland winning the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events and Watson was first in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly. The 400 freestyle relay team returns Edland, Hailey Golden and Watson from its conference title winning squad as well as Annika Topritzhofer and Charlie Stary from the 400 relay that took third.
Kira Isenberger was a revelation for the team in longer events, shedding close to 40 seconds of time in the 500 freestyle from beginning to end of season. Ava Heinz had the second fastest split time in the 50 freestyle a season ago and Kimmes credited her for the improvement she showed throughout the 2020 campaign. New faces Lydia Hayden and Katie Beranek could be among those from a strong group of incoming freshmen to make an impact sooner than later.
Kimmes said she will lean on her veteran upperclassmen to lead the way for the younger swimmers. Numbers for the program are up compared to last year when the team never was able to swim with its full lineup of competitors as the Cardinals like other teams worked through protocols from meet to meet.
The team is taking a bit of a different approach to the first few days of practice. Kimmes said her Cardinals are focusing on more of a variety of stroke technique work to help everyone be more versatile, a move the coach believes in the long run will help Chi-Hi be able to field deeper lineups.
Chi-Hi is scheduled to open the season on Tuesday with a dual against D.C. Everest before competing at an invitational hosted by Eau Claire North on Saturday.
“We’re really looking forward to more of the invitational meets and the multi-team meets just because we missed out on that last year," Kimmes said. "I think it’ll be good having spectators as of right now, which will be good…having that background in there.”
The Cardinals will also have two of those other multi-team meets later in the season, first with the program's annual Chi-Hi Invitational on Sept. 25 at Chippewa Falls Middle School before capping the regular season with the Big Rivers Conference championships on Oct. 30, another event the Cardinals host.
Chi-Hi will have three other home Big Rivers duals during the season, the first coming against Hudson on Sept. 9 before welcoming Eau Claire North on Sept. 25 and Eau Claire Memorial on Oct. 14.