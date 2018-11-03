WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Chi-Hi girls swimming team finished in fifth place as a group at a Division 1 sectional at Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Chi-Hi scored 189 points with Stevens Point taking the top team finish with 398 points.
Rebecca Adams had the top race for the Cardinals finishing the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 0.21 second for third place. Adams fell just short of the 59.01 state qualifying time.
Adams also put together a solid 200-yard individual medley by finishing the race in 2:19 for fifth place.
Grace Polhamus completed the 100-yard freestyle in 56.41 to take fifth.
Also in fifth was the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Polhamus, Adams, Sydnea Berg and Emma Schneider.
Berg took sixth in the 200 yard freestyle.
The team's season comes to an end with no individual or relay team able to receive a state qualifying time.
