Prep Girls Swimming State: Chi-Hi's Watson finished fifth in Division 1 100-yard butterfly, Ladysmith co-op's Lechleitner seventh in Division 2 50 freestyle

WAUKESHA — Chi-Hi junior Peyton Watson finished in fifth place on Saturday in the 100-yard butterfly at the Division 1 state girls swimming championships at Waukesha South Natatorium.

Watson took fifth with a time of 55.84 seconds as Arrowhead's Campbell Stoll (51.89) won the race. The junior Watson was also 13th in the 50 freestyle, timing in at 24.16 just ahead of Middleton's Abby Utter (24.17) for the spot as Brookfield East's Abby Wanezek won the race in a record time of 22.54.

The Chi-Hi 400 freestyle relay team of Watson, Megan Edland, Hailey Golden and Ella Spitz finished in 21st place in 3:42.09, improving upon its 24th-place seed time entering state. Brookfield East won the race in 3:19.32, setting a new record in the event.

Brookfield East won the team title with 304.5 with Chi-Hi tying for 25th place with 18 points.

Brooke Lechleitner finished in seventh place in the 50 freestyle in Friday's Division 2 competition for the Ladysmith co-op. The Lake Holcombe senior Lechleitner finished the 50 free in 24.37 to go with an 11th-place effort in the 100 freestyle in 54.38. Madison Edgewood's Abby Reid won both races, taking first in the 50 in 23.50 and 100 in 54.38.

Junior Madeline Bunton took 14th in the 200 free (2:01.35) and 15th in the 500 free (5:30.18). Edgewood's Izzy Enz (1:47.65) was first in the 200 and 500 (4:55.29) as Edgewood rolled to the team title with 394 points and the Ladysmith co-op was 20th with 23 points.

