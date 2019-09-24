Chloe Adams views it as a unique advantage.
Chemistry in sports is key, especially in doubles tennis.
Sisters Chloe and Madi Adams are in their first season as a team for the Chi-Hi girls tennis team, and they have worked together impressively.
Chloe had jumped between singles and doubles play throughout her high school career while the younger Madi has been primarily a singles player until this year.
“It has gone seamlessly for the most part,” Chloe said of the transition. “She knows me better than I know myself half the time.”
The duo entered the season wanting to give doubles play a try, and it didn’t take long for Chi-Hi coach Stephanie Linzmeier to see the sisters had what it took.
“They were really confident going into it, which was a huge part of it, and they were both really willing to put in the work and effort,” Linzmeier said.
It shouldn’t be a surprise the sisters have played well in their first year together; they’ve grown up around the game together. Both played the game prior to high school, often times on streets and in parking lots with their mother. It was during Madi’s youth basketball practice at Holy Ghost Elementary School that Chloe logged much of her practice time, hitting tennis balls in the parking lot with her mom while Madi focused on hoops inside.
Chloe and Madi would spend many summer nights hitting balls back and forth at the courts in Lafayette, well past sunset.
“I watched what she did, and I thought it was something I needed to do so I joined in,” Madi said.
Chloe and Madi have slotted behind the veteran No. 1 doubles team of Alexis Zenner and Ashley Hanley to give the Cardinals a pair of potent teams. Even though Chloe is the older sister, she doesn’t feel the need to have to give directions all the time and be the leader.
“I don’t feel the need to take charge with everything because she (Madi) knows what’s good for her and she knows what’s good for the team in certain instances,” Chloe said.
With one being right-handed and the other a lefty, the sisters are able to better position themselves to swing with their preferred side more often. The sisters noted that a big reason for their success has been their improved communication as well as their ability to stay positive with each other, even when things aren’t going well.
“We knew going into this that we’re a team on the court but we’re siblings off the court so if we have a bad game, we just leave it there and go home,” Chloe said.
Madi played in some singles matches at the Wausau East invite earlier this month when Chloe had other commitments, and Linzmeier was impressed with what she saw from her in close defeats.
“She was really easy going and had a couple good matches,” Linzmeier said of Madi’s performance.
Chi-Hi closes out the regular season with the Big Rivers Conference championships on Saturday at Eau Claire North. Chloe and Madi had some close tiebreaker defeats in league matchups and said they’re hoping another chance against some familiar foes can turn those losses into victories before the postseason begins.
Chi-Hi opens the Division 1 postseason with sub-sectionals on Oct. 7 in Menomonie with sectionals taking place two days later at Eau Claire Memorial.
“I’ve seen so many older siblings shove off their younger siblings and not adhere to that connection you could have. Playing on a team with your sibling is such an advantage in a way because you’ve known that person your entire life,” Chloe said. “Why would you not consider that as an option?”
