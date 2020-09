Prep Girls Tennis: Chi-Hi falls to Menomonie in home Big Rivers Conference dual finale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chi-Hi girls tennis team fell to Menomonie on Tuesday at home 7-0 in Big Rivers Conference dual competition.

No. 1 singles Madi Adams fell to Menomonie's Haley Hastings 5-7, 1-6 while No. 2 singles Genevieve Brehmer was defeated in straight sets by Olivia Klass 2-6, 1-6. No. 3 singles Brihan Dressel lost to Journey Windsand (0-6, 4-6) while No. 4 singles Kailey Makuck was bested by Sammy Jacobson (0-6, 3-6).

The Cardinals also had competitive defeats in doubles action as the No. 1 team of Kyla Przybylski and Lily Bresina was defeated by Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman (3-6, 2-6), the No. 2 doubles team of Lexxi Sullivan and Ally Richardson fell to Kierce Hemauer and Emma Hastings (4-6, 2-6) and the No. 3 team of Emma Albert and Lexxi Sullivan lost to Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski (0-6, 0-6).

The two teams meet up again on Thursday in Menomonie before for Chi-Hi's final Big Rivers Conference event before the Cardinals close the regular season by hosting Eau Claire Regis next Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.