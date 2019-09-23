The Chi-Hi girls tennis team won all three doubles matchups as a part of a 5-2 victory over Altoona on Monday afternoon at Chi-Hi.
Three teams picked up straight-set wins while the Cardinals also earned two singles wins over the Railroaders.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ashley Hanley and Alexis Zenner earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Altoona's Ally Wagner and Abbi Nauertz. Hanley and Zenner have been teaming together for multiple seasons and have already locked up the No. 3 seed for this weekend's Big Rivers Conference championships at Eau Claire North.
Chloe and Madi Adams picked up a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles over Iris Adams and Ashley Kaszubowski while the No. 3 team of Kailey Makuck and Josie Harvey earned a win by a 6-2, 6-1 score against Anna France and Keyliana Desantis.
“I feel really solid this year and I think a lot of that is we have an extra coach so it’s an extra set of eyes, its extra feedback," Chi-Hi coach Stephanie Linzmeier said of her team. "Quite honestly the girls are just in the right spots so that makes it really easy to coach because we know this is where they’re going to be, this is where they fit. Now we can fine tune things and go from there.”
No. 3 singles Kaitlyn Buckli was victorious over Abigail Proudlock by a 6-3, 6-1 result and No. 4 singles Genevieve Brehmer won against Greta Schlafer 6-1, 6-2.
No. 1 singles Marah Dunham fell to Morgan Dekan 2-6, 1-6 and No. 2 singles Maria Friedel was bested by Kate Harris 4-6, 1-6.
Following Chi-Hi's Big Rivers Conference dual finale at Eau Claire North on Tuesday, the Cardinals return to North this Saturday for the Big Rivers Conference championships.