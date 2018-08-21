The Chi-Hi girls tennis team returns plenty of experience this season, especially within its doubles ranks.
The Cardinals have no shortage of veteran teams for third-year coach Stephanie Linzmeier and as they start to hit their schedule full steam the coach has liked what she has seen from the team overall thus far.
“They’re really dedicated this year,” Linzmeier said. “We have a really good group of about 38 girls out on the team all together and we have some solid teams formed, so our doubles lineup is looking pretty good.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Ashley Hanley and Alexis Zenner will bump up from playing No. 2 doubles a season ago as the top team for the Cards. The duo went 1-1 last week in a triangular at Chi-Hi, defeating Mondovi and falling to Hudson. At No. 2 doubles, former singles players Madalyn Schmidley and Sammie Riedel are joining forces as a team while Maria Friedel and Chloe Adams will play No. 3 doubles.
“At first they were a little unsure about playing doubles but once they learned to communicate with each other and play together, they’ve done well at practice,” Linzmeier said of Friedel and Adams.
The Cardinals bring back singles players Mikayla Runge and Marah Dunham while Claire Walter has also earned a spot in the singles lineup. Linzmeier said the final singles spot is still up in the air and that competition in the coming days, including this Friday and Saturday at the Wausau West invitational, could help decide who takes the final spot heading into the meat of the schedule.
“We have quite a few girls that are brand new to tennis,” Linzmeier said. “We don’t have a lot of freshmen this year but we have some upperclassmen that are new. But they’re doing pretty well catching on with the scoring and understanding what tennis is all about.”
Chi-Hi’s schedule starts to pick up beginning Thursday when they Cardinals head to Hudson to open the Big Rivers Conference schedule with the Raiders prior to the two-day tournament in Wausau.
Next week the Cardinals will have two conference matchups when they host Menomonie on Tuesday and play at Rice Lake on Thursday.
Linzmeier has been pleased with the intensity and focus her team has brought to practice and said now she wants to see that translate over into competition.
“We’ve been talking about practices need to be like how you compete, so playing to win all the time,” Linzmeier said. “I know they have the dedication to the team, now it’s just finishing the points and winning.”
Chi-Hi started the season by defeating Mondovi 5-2 and falling to Hudson 7-0 at a home triangular on Aug. 15 before competing at the Altoona invitational on Aug. 16. The team will have five more events before Labor Day and continue the busy schedule leading up to the start of the postseason with Division 1 sub-sectionals in early October in Menomonie.
“They’re a wonderful group of young ladies who are always building each other up and they’re just really dedicated this season,” Linzmeier said. “They’re showing up on time to practices. They’re ready to play and they’re ready to learn.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.