EAU CLAIRE — When Maria Friedel and Chloe Adams showed up for the first day of girls tennis practice last month, they were preparing for a season as singles players.
But a few days into the season, that plan changed.
After some early bumps in the road, Chi-Hi’s No. 3 doubles team has rounded into form and as the postseason begins next week the team is looking to make some noise.
Most of the returning experience for the Cardinals team this season came from its tandems. Last year’s No. 2 team of Ashley Hanley and Alexis Zenner bumped up to the No. 1 spot while Maddie Schmidley and Sammie Riedel joined forces at No. 2 doubles.
“Chloe and Maria at three have really set the bar,” Chi-Hi coach Stephanie Linzmeier said. “They were unsure and apprehensive at first because they played singles before. But I saw the potential in them and I knew they had the desire and drive to put in the work and the effort to become a doubles team and they did. Now they’re communicating, they’re laughing, they’re having fun.”
The first few times out as a team were rough for Friedel and Adams. They were soundly defeated by another team during a practice in their first time teaming. But the duo showed improvement and were confident they could round into shape.
“We just got thrown in there,” Friedel said. “Even coming into it we thought we were going to play singles. We got thrown into it and thought ‘Whoa, this is so different.’”
The duo had to ignore their singles instincts to go after every ball all over the court and put an emphasis on communicating with each other. There were also certain doubles strategies and tendencies the duo had to pick up and leaned on the team’s more experienced tandems for help.
Friends off the court, Adams said that closeness helped make immediate progress.
“Knowing how Maria played helped me better myself and she knew how I played,” Adams said. “So it helped to bring us together.”
The duo pointed to an early-season tournament at Wausau West on Aug. 25 where Friedel and Adams went unbeaten as a turning point. The team picked up two straight-set victories and one come-from-behind win.
The team is still building chemistry and Adams said last Friday’s victory for the duo at Menomonie was another key moment. Adams and Friedel fell in the first set of their matchup against Emma Hastings and Carly Witucki before winning the second and third sets 6-2 to earn a hard-fought victory one day before a 1-2 showing at the Big Rivers Conference tournament.
The best effort from the conference tournament for the Cardinals came at No. 3 singles where Marah Dunham won two of three matchups.
“She’s done amazing things and we’re all looking forward to where her season can continue at sub-sectional and already looking forward to next season as well,” Linzmeier said of Dunham.
Tuesday was Chi-Hi’s final nonconference tuneup before the postseason as the Cardinals played at Eau Claire Regis. The dual was halted after it began due to rain. A possible makeup date later this week is still being determined.
Linzmeier said she has been pleased with the effort her team has put in across the board and even during a busy homecoming week believes her team will put in the necessary practice to be ready for the start of the postseason next week.
“We’ve spent a lot of time together. They’re just very dedicated,” Linzmeier said of the team.
