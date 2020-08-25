Prep Girls Tennis: Chi-Hi's Sullivan, Richardson win second doubles contest in as many days in dual loss to River Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lexxi Sullivan and Allie Richardson have learned a lot this week.

The sophomore duo grinded out a victory at No. 2 doubles for the Chi-Hi girls tennis team against River Falls as the Cardinals fell to the Wildcats in a Big Rivers Conference dual 6-1.

Sullivan and Richardson defeated Andrea Ghena and Taylor Kasten in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 for the lone victory of the day for Chi-Hi.

The tipping point in an ultra-competitive third set came when the Cardinal duo prevailed on a long and contested fifth point to help Sullivan and Richardson take a 5-4 lead.

Despite dropping the second set, Sullivan said the tandem moved on quickly, while Richardson said a 'very positive' mindset helped them refocus.

“I think we just said new game, started over and (had to) get that energy back," Sullivan said.

They won the final point to clinch their second win in as many days for the first-year varsity players after the duo earned a 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 victory in Chi-Hi's 6-1 dual defeat against Altoona on Monday.

Chi-Hi coach Stephanie Linzmeier credited the tandem's dedication and determination in helping them pull out the win over the senior duo of the Wildcats.