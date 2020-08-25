Prep Girls Tennis: Chi-Hi's Sullivan, Richardson win second doubles contest in as many days in dual loss to River Falls

Lexxi Sullivan and Allie Richardson have learned a lot this week.
The sophomore duo grinded out a victory at No. 2 doubles for the Chi-Hi girls tennis team against River Falls as the Cardinals fell to the Wildcats in a Big Rivers Conference dual 6-1.
Sullivan and Richardson defeated Andrea Ghena and Taylor Kasten in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 for the lone victory of the day for Chi-Hi.
The tipping point in an ultra-competitive third set came when the Cardinal duo prevailed on a long and contested fifth point to help Sullivan and Richardson take a 5-4 lead.
Despite dropping the second set, Sullivan said the tandem moved on quickly, while Richardson said a 'very positive' mindset helped them refocus.
“I think we just said new game, started over and (had to) get that energy back," Sullivan said.
They won the final point to clinch their second win in as many days for the first-year varsity players after the duo earned a 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 victory in Chi-Hi's 6-1 dual defeat against Altoona on Monday.
Chi-Hi coach Stephanie Linzmeier credited the tandem's dedication and determination in helping them pull out the win over the senior duo of the Wildcats.
"They want to win, they’re fighters," Linzmeier said of Sullivan and Richardson. "They are both athletic and determined and when I went out there (to talk) between the second and third set I gave them a couple pointers, told them to rest and got them new tennis balls and said you two need to talk together as a team to figure out what you need to do better. I said you guys are going to know each other better than I know you right now.
"They’ve been friends for a long time, they’ve been playing together all summer in the offseason and they did it. They turned it around.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Kyla Przyblyski and Lily Bresina won the first set of their matchup against Olivia Bell and Ellen Hira before falling in three sets (6-3, 3-6, 0-6). Emma Albert and Erica Swanson lost 0-6, 1-6 in their No. 3 doubles contest with all of Chi-Hi's doubles competitors on Tuesday being sophomores.
Genevieve Brehmer had the most highly contested singles contest for the Cardinals with a 2-6, 5-7 defeat in her No. 2 singles matchup against Slyvia Klecker. No. 1 Madi Adams fell 1-6, 0-6, No. 3 Kailey Makuck was defeated 3-6, 0-6 and Aubrie Voigt lost 0-6, 1-6.
“I think we’re just very thankful we have the opportunity to play," Linzmeier said. "That has been resonating amongst coach Rachel, Greg and myself is we’re just very thankful we have the support of the communities, the families, the student athletes. They are just outstanding in terms of understanding the new regulations and guidelines.
"They’re going with the flow, they’re being accommodating. They understand things are out of our control and we’re making the best of our situation.”
Following Thursday's road contest at River Falls, the Cardinals play at Hudson next Tuesday before hosting the Raiders on Thursday, Sept. 3.
