Prep Girls Tennis Preview: Chi-Hi looking to build towards victories as Big Rivers Conference play gets underway

The Cardinals have had a schedule packed with competition during the first few weeks of the regular season and as the team moves from mostly larger tournaments to Big Rivers Conference duals, coach Stephanie Linzmeier is hopeful the experience gained in those early season meets will benefit the team entering September.
“It’s good because we get to see the girls in an actual match in a competitive setting,” Linzmeier said. “The hard part about not having those practices is that we aren’t work on the foundational skills that we know some of them need or just different strategies and things we want to hone in on.”
Since opening the season with an invitational at Eau Claire North on Aug. 14, the Cardinals had seven total competitive events including four different tournaments at Eau Claire North, home and Wausau West. That busy schedule also includes a conference dual against Hudson and day of tournament action at Wausau West that were either canceled or postponed due to weather.
Chi-Hi lost in its Big Rivers Conference opening dual to Rice Lake 7-0 on Aug. 24 and now hits the stretch run of conference competition. Beginning Thursday with a home dual against Eau Claire North, the Cardinals have six league matchups as well as a home nonconference dual versus Eau Claire Regis (Sept. 9) before the Big Rivers Conference tournament on Sept. 25. Even though the team got off to a tough start in league play, Linzmeier is optimistic at her squad’s chances this fall.
“I’d like to see the girls come out and win a couple of those so that we can have some good conference standings,” Linzmeier said.
One thing Linzmeier said the team can bank on is its chemistry. The Cardinals return players from last year’s team while also bringing in new faces and those groups have meshed well this season. The coach credited her captains Genevieve Brehmer and Lexxi Sullivan as well as other veterans for helping to build a strong bond within the team.
“They’ve really done a good job of accepting each other and having some good team bonding right away,” Linzmeier said. “We’ve got a solid crew of people that we’re returning from last year but not necessarily all at the varsity level.”
As one of the earliest starting sports of the fall, girls tennis is also a season that moves quickly. The conference tournament is less than a month away with postseason play beginning in the first week of October.
But the team will be plenty busy this month as it has been already early in the season as it looks to keep getting better and be at its best at the right time.
“It’s just a really good group of girls. They are working hard,” Linzmeier said. “We’ve had a lot of competition and not a lot of practice time yet so they have just jumped the gun of just getting to it.”