Prep Girls Tennis Preview: Chi-Hi looking to build towards victories as Big Rivers Conference play gets underway

“I’d like to see the girls come out and win a couple of those so that we can have some good conference standings,” Linzmeier said.

One thing Linzmeier said the team can bank on is its chemistry. The Cardinals return players from last year’s team while also bringing in new faces and those groups have meshed well this season. The coach credited her captains Genevieve Brehmer and Lexxi Sullivan as well as other veterans for helping to build a strong bond within the team.

“They’ve really done a good job of accepting each other and having some good team bonding right away,” Linzmeier said. “We’ve got a solid crew of people that we’re returning from last year but not necessarily all at the varsity level.”

As one of the earliest starting sports of the fall, girls tennis is also a season that moves quickly. The conference tournament is less than a month away with postseason play beginning in the first week of October.

But the team will be plenty busy this month as it has been already early in the season as it looks to keep getting better and be at its best at the right time.