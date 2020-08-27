Prep Girls Tennis Preview: Chi-Hi offers experience in singles ranks, youth in doubles competition

The Chi-Hi girls tennis team will have a number of new players along with familiar faces playing in new spots this fall.
The Cardinals are bringing in a large group of underclassmen onto the roster while many of the veteran players are making the move from doubles to singles play for fifth-year coach Stephanie Linzmeier.
Seniors Madi Adams and Kailey Makuck and junior Genevieve Brehmer have slotted into the singles lineup early for the Cardinals. Adams was a No. 2 doubles player last season with her sister Chloe and is a team captain. Brehmer is another captain who Linzmeier said put in plenty of offseason work, and Makuck is another former doubles player making the move to solo competition. Linzmeier says she has shown plenty of growth in Makuck’s game from last season.
Beyond what they can provide on the court, Linzmeier will lean on the team’s veterans to be positive leaders for a youth-dominated team. Linzmeier pointed to Tuesday’s dual against River Falls, in which the veterans were cheering on the young duo of Ally Richardson and Lexxi Sullivan as they prevailed in a tight 3-set victory, as the type of example they can show.
“That was really powerful to see. Even though it is a team sport, tennis is a pretty individual sport,” Linzmeier said. “The camaraderie and encouragement that comes from your teammates on the sidelines is important as well, and I think having them fine tune their mechanics (is important). Our upperclassmen right now, they know the serves, the forehands, the backhands, they can do all that. Now it’s just fine tuning things a bit more and really hammering in how can you have the best serve, how can you have the best back hand, things like that.”
A common theme among the team’s doubles duos is youth. All four teams that saw action on Tuesday were comprised of sophomores, with Kyla Pryzblyski and Lily Bresina competing at No. 1 doubles, Richardson and Sullivan at No. 2 doubles, Emma Albert and Erica Swanson competing at No. 3 doubles and Jada Curtis and Grace Ritzinger at No. 4 doubles.
Linzmeier credited her youngsters for being coachable, eager to learn and willing to put in the work both inside and outside of practice to improve their skills as they move into the varsity lineup.
“They are so eager. They are eager to learn,” Linzmeier said. “They have been hitting with some of our varsity players that graduated this spring, they have been hitting with them in the offseason multiple times a week which has been beneficial.”
Linzmeier sees this fall as a building season with so many younger players.
The Cardinals opened the season Monday with a 6-1 defeat to Altoona before falling to River Falls by the same score on Tuesday. Sullivan and Richardson earned the Chi-Hi victories in both duals, picking up doubles wins in three sets.
Prep Girls Tennis: Chi-Hi's Sullivan, Richardson win second doubles contest in as many days in dual loss to River Falls
Lexxi Sullivan and Allie Richardson picked up a hard fought victory in three sets on Tuesday for the Chi-Hi girls tennis team in a dual defeat to River Falls.
The Big Rivers Conference is continuing with a fall season with all teams but Eau Claire North and Memorial competing. The league tweaked the schedule and is offering duals on Tuesday and Thursday each week against the same team with each hosting one. Next week, the Cardinals play at Hudson on Monday before hosting the Raiders on Thursday with weekly home-and-home matchups against Rice Lake and Menomonie in the weeks after Labor Day.
Normally, the schedule features one conference dual against each league team with several weekend tournaments built in, and while it will not be the same volume of matches played, Linzmeier believes it is more than enough action for her young team to gain experience and grow.
The coach also thinks it can be beneficial as well since it provides extra chances for parents and fans to see the team play at home on a weekly basis.
“I think we’re just very thankful we have the opportunity to play” Linzmeier said. “That has been resonating amongst coach Rachel (Wallace), Greg (Wallace) and myself is we’re just very thankful we have the support of the communities, the families, the student athletes. They are just outstanding in terms of understanding the new regulations and guidelines. They’re going with the flow, they’re being accommodating.
“They understand things are out of our control and we’re making the best of our situation.”
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
River Falls at Chi-Hi girls tennis 8-25-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!