Prep Girls Tennis Preview: Chi-Hi offers experience in singles ranks, youth in doubles competition

The Chi-Hi girls tennis team will have a number of new players along with familiar faces playing in new spots this fall.

The Cardinals are bringing in a large group of underclassmen onto the roster while many of the veteran players are making the move from doubles to singles play for fifth-year coach Stephanie Linzmeier.

Seniors Madi Adams and Kailey Makuck and junior Genevieve Brehmer have slotted into the singles lineup early for the Cardinals. Adams was a No. 2 doubles player last season with her sister Chloe and is a team captain. Brehmer is another captain who Linzmeier said put in plenty of offseason work, and Makuck is another former doubles player making the move to solo competition. Linzmeier says she has shown plenty of growth in Makuck’s game from last season.

Beyond what they can provide on the court, Linzmeier will lean on the team’s veterans to be positive leaders for a youth-dominated team. Linzmeier pointed to Tuesday’s dual against River Falls, in which the veterans were cheering on the young duo of Ally Richardson and Lexxi Sullivan as they prevailed in a tight 3-set victory, as the type of example they can show.