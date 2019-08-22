Stephanie Linzmeier has peace of mind.
The Chi-Hi girls tennis coach returns many of her top players from a season ago and also has a sizable class of new faces to the program this fall.
Marah Dunham and Maria Friedel return atop the Cardinal lineup as singles. Dunham and Friedel spent time as a doubles team a season ago but have previous singles experience.
The No. 1 doubles team of Alexis Zenner and Ashley Hanley is back after playing as the top team a season ago as well and Linzmeier said the duo has ‘definitely improved’.
“It does feel really nice to not have to worry about who is playing what right away because I know my 1s and my 2s are taken care of right now,” Linzmeier said. “So we can just focus on filling out those 3 and 4 spots and they (the returners) have definitely taken on the leadership roles as well because they know what we’re up to.”
The Cardinals opened the season by splitting a triangular at home on Monday, besting Holmen 5-2 and falling in a tight matchup to Superior 4-3. Friedel at No. 2 singles and Kaitlyn Buckli at No. 3 singles were each 2-0 while the No. 2 doubles team of Chloe and Madi Adams was also unbeaten. The teams of Zenner and Hanley and the No. 3 duo of Sydney Stoll and Genevieve Brehmer each won one matchup while Dunham at No.1 and No. 4 singles Kailey Makuck played a pair of competitive matches in defeat to start their seasons.
Alaina Steinmetz and Josie Harvey will also be in the mix for playing time as the team looks for the right combination in the lineup.
The program graduated 14 seniors but brought in a strong 17-player class of new faces to the lineup. Those players have been working in practices more focused on the basics while the veterans are fine tuning skills.
“They are so eager to learn. They just absorb everything,” Linzmeier said of the new players. “They’re so coachable, they’re so excited to be here. We have a really group of 16-17 brand new people. There’s probably two or three that have played with family and friends over the years but these girls came to practice last (week) Tuesday and truly had never played tennis in their life and that’s how a lot of people start.”
Chi-Hi started a two-day invitational in Altoona on Thursday and continues it Friday, a tournament of teams from all around the state that Linzmeier said will give her squad a good idea of where it’s at. Linzmeier is looking for her team to get off to a fast start, believing some early success would be important towards building confidence.
“They just have to come out and be ready to play every day. They have to be ready to compete,” Linzmeier said. “They have to have that mental mindset right away because a lot of these meets are important for us to realize their strengths and weaknesses and have a strong start to the season to build their confidence up and continue.”
Following the Altoona invite, the Cardinals will open Big Rivers Conference play at home next Thursday against Hudson before playing in a two-day tournament at Wausau West on Aug. 30-31. Chi-Hi also has home duals against Rice Lake (Sept. 5), Altoona (Sept. 12), Eau Claire Regis (Sept. 17) and River Falls (Sept. 19) before the Big Rivers Conference tournament on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Eau Claire North.
“So far we’ve had a really positive season together. The girls are gelling,” Linzmeier said. “Even the returning players that have played varsity before are very willing to accept feedback, critique and criticism and continue to learn and grow. That’s all we can ask of them. Once the school year starts they’re going to have a lot more on their plates with school and work and all that other stuff that comes with high school.
“As long as they stay focus and dedicated for the very short season, that’s all we can expect of them.”