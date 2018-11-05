Bloomer senior Grace Post and McDonell sophomore Maggie Craker have each been named to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's all-state first team in their respective divisions for the 2018 season.
Post was named to the Division 2 team while Craker was a selection on the Division 4 squad.
The 2018 WVCA All-State Awards Banquet will take place on Sunday, December 9 at 2 p.m. at the Crystal Room in Wisconsin Dells.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.