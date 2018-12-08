Chi-Hi senior Addy Bengtson finished in first place on the balance beam to lead the Cardinal gymnastics team to a fourth-place finish as a team on Saturday afternoon at the Snowflake Invitational at Chi-Hi.
Bengtson won the event with a score of 8.8 and had three top-six finishes on the day. Bengtson was also fifth in the floor exercise (8.925) and sixth on the vault (8.6) as a part of her sixth-place finish all-around (33.175).
Chloe Wingert finished fifth all-around (33.25) with a fifth on the uneven bars (8.625), 10th on the balance beam (7.95), tie for 10th on the vault (8.425) and 14th in the floor exercise (8.25).
Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
Paige Marshall tied for 19th on the balance beam (7.45) while Riley Hinke was 19th on the vault (8.2) and tied for 20th in the floor exercise (7.7). Marshall and Hinke finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively, all-around.
As a team the Cardinals were fourth with 125.545 points as Hudson in first with 135.45, followed by River Falls in second (132.975).
Hudson's Paige Hillman finished in first place all-around with a score of 36.25 and River Falls' Autumn Tiede (34.25) taking second.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Thursday at home against Hudson.
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Lily Spooner
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Madison Scott
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Paige Marshall
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Paige Marshall
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Ella Denning
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Riley Hinke
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Riley Hinke
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Signe Anderson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chloe Wingert
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chloe Wingert
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chloe Wingert
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Maddie Schmidley
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Addy Bengtson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Addy Bengtson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Addy Bengtson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Addy Bengtson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Lily Spooner
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Lily Spooner
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Tori Truslow
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Tori Truslow
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Tori Truslow
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Paige Marshall
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Paige Marshall
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chi-Hi's Paige Marshall is met by teammates after completing her floor exercise routine at Saturday's Chi-Hi gymnastics Snowflake Invitational at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Ella Denning
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Ella Denning
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Riley Hinke
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Riley Hinke
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Signe Anderson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chloe Wingert
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Maddie Schmidley
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Maddie Schmidley
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Addy Bengtson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chi-Hi's Addy Bengtson poses during a floor exercise routine on Saturday at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Addy Bengtson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Tori Truslow
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Hannah Golden
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Hannah Golden
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Signe Anderson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Riley Hinke
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Paige Marshall
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Lily Spooner
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Addy Bengtson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Addy Bengtson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Addy Bengtson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Addy Bengtson
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chi-Hi's Chloe Wingert makes an attempt on the vault on Saturday afternoon at the Snowflake Invitational in Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chloe Wingert
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chloe Wingert
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chloe Wingert
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chloe Wingert
BRANDON BERG
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.