Chi-Hi Snowflake Invitational 12-8-18
Chi-Hi's Addy Bengtson poses during a floor exercise routine on Saturday at Chi-Hi.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Chi-Hi senior Addy Bengtson finished in first place on the balance beam to lead the Cardinal gymnastics team to a fourth-place finish as a team on Saturday afternoon at the Snowflake Invitational at Chi-Hi.

Bengtson won the event with a score of 8.8 and had three top-six finishes on the day. Bengtson was also fifth in the floor exercise (8.925) and sixth on the vault (8.6) as a part of her sixth-place finish all-around (33.175).

Chloe Wingert finished fifth all-around (33.25) with a fifth on the uneven bars (8.625), 10th on the balance beam (7.95), tie for 10th on the vault (8.425) and 14th in the floor exercise (8.25).

Paige Marshall tied for 19th on the balance beam (7.45) while Riley Hinke was 19th on the vault (8.2) and tied for 20th in the floor exercise (7.7). Marshall and Hinke finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively, all-around.

As a team the Cardinals were fourth with 125.545 points as Hudson in first with 135.45, followed by River Falls in second (132.975).

Hudson's Paige Hillman finished in first place all-around with a score of 36.25 and River Falls' Autumn Tiede (34.25) taking second.

Chi-Hi returns to action on Thursday at home against Hudson.

