Members of the 2018-19 Chi-Hi gymnastics team are (front row, from left): Tirzah Dunham, Brooklyn Fornham, Tori Truslow, Riley Hinke, Kira Isenberger and Paige Marshall. Second row: Hannah Golden, Chloe Wingert, Peyton Truslow, Abby Sippel, Kayla Gerczak, Maddie Scott, Addy Bengtson and Grace Larson. Third row: Emma Maclaughlin-Borch, Savannah Smalls, Signe Andersen, Lily Spooner, Maddie Schmidley, Ella Denning and Payton Solberg.
Members of the 2018-19 Chi-Hi gymnastics team are (front row, from left): Tirzah Dunham, Brooklyn Fornham, Tori Truslow, Riley Hinke, Kira Isenberger and Paige Marshall. Second row: Hannah Golden, Chloe Wingert, Peyton Truslow, Abby Sippel, Kayla Gerczak, Maddie Scott, Addy Bengtson and Grace Larson. Third row: Emma Maclaughlin-Borch, Savannah Smalls, Signe Andersen, Lily Spooner, Maddie Schmidley, Ella Denning and Payton Solberg.
That’s not the case when you look at the Chi-Hi gymnastics program under coach Karlee Terry.
Terry enters her 10th season leading the Cardinals and during that time the team has grown significantly, bringing both strong numbers and overall talent into the season that started on Saturday with the program’s home Snowflake Invitational.
“I think after 10 years (as coach) we’ve created a program that almost runs itself,” Terry said. “The girls came into the season and they knew what to expect. The work ethic started immediately. The skills are coming faster. The attitudes are incredibly positive. I don’t have to do much as a coach in terms of setting the expectations. Those girls set the bar and we get a lot done.”
Returners Chloe Wingert and Addy Bengtson each competed at the Division 1 state championships a season ago and give the team talent and leadership atop the lineup. Wingert finished in 17th place all around while Bengtson was 17th in the floor exercise.
Bengtson was victorious on the balance beam as the Cardinals took fourth place as a team at Saturday’s Snowflake invite hosted at Chi-Hi. Wingert and Bengtson finished fifth and sixth, respectively, all-around and had strong finishes across the board in events they participated in.
The team has a variety of experience on its roster, from veterans like Wingert and Bengtson to many athletes going out for the sport for the very first time.
“Ten years ago I had six girls on my team. For the last six or so years we’ve had between 15 or over 20. The program is growing,” Terry said. “We have more and more girls who both have experience in the sport but also newbies that just want to try something new and it’s so exciting to see how the program can sustain itself with the different skill levels.
“We have people that have never done a forward roll before and we have girls that are looking at doing college gymnastics and they work so well together. It’s nice to see.”
Fans of the Cardinals will have many chances to see them compete at home this season. Chi-Hi hosts Hudson in a Big Rivers Conference dual on Thursday and hosts Rice Lake (Jan. 3) and a triangular with Menomonie and Superior (Jan. 17). The team also won’t have to leave town for the postseason, hosting the Big Rivers Conference championships on Feb. 16 and a Division 1 sectional a week later on Feb. 23.
This season is a bittersweet one for Terry, who is stepping away as coach after the season. But as she does, she knows it’s a program that has a lot of good things to look forward to.
“I feel comfortable walking away from this program because the girls have created a program that can sustain itself and I feel comfortable now knowing this program is going places,” Terry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.