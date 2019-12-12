Early on in the prep gymnastics season, Chloe Wingert and Riley Hinke are doing just what a coach would expect from two veteran competitors.
Performing well and leading the way.
The senior Wingert and sophomore Hinke have opened the season with strong performances, including on Thursday evening as the Cardinals hosted Menomonie and Rice Lake in a Big Rivers Conference triangular at Chi-Hi.
Wingert and Hinke finished first and third, respectively, in the all-around competition fueled by strong performances in their four events. Wingert finished first on the balance beam with a score of 8.7 to go with a second-place finish in the floor exercise (8.5) and uneven bars (7.85) while tying for second in the vault (8.4). Hinke was third on the uneven bars (7.5) and fourth in the floor exercise (8.15) while tying for fourth place in both the balance beam (7.3) and vault (8.3).
"They're the ones that are always coming in," Chi-Hi coach Katie Berg said of Wingert and Hinke. "They're first in, they're doing the assignment. They're showing everyone how it is, it doesn't matter if (what) your experience (level) is or now, they're coming in every day and working as hard as they can."
Menomonie won the three-team meet with a team score of 119.775 with Chi-Hi second (112.325) and Rice Lake finishing third (108.55).
Wingert is a former state qualifier, advancing to the Division 1 championships all-around in 2018 when she finished in 17th place. The senior missed out on state last season in the uneven bars by .15 points and has made it her mission to get back to Wisconsin Rapids all-around this season.
"This team is really different so I'm excited to see what happens with us and I know there's a couple of kids that could make it to state this year, which would be really cool," Wingert said.
The roadmap to get her there? Plenty of hard work, work Berg said Wingert was already putting in prior to the start of the season.
"Consistency is obviously there with her," Berg said of Wingert. "She's the one that was in the gym all summer too. She didn't take the summer off or anything like that. She was consistently doing all of her skills."
Hinke showed early in her second varsity season she has the ability to log high finishes, taking second place on the balance beam and fourth all-around at last Saturday's Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Classic — even if the beam was far from her favorite event as she entered high school.
"I think last year I was scared of it and this year I don't really have that mentality of being scared of it," Hinke said.
The key for the sophomore is developing the ability to execute each time she competes.
"Right now we're definitely working on consistency with her because she has all the skills," Berg said.
Ava Finn and Hannah Golden were ninth and tenth, respectively, on the balance beam for the Cardinals while Natalee Weiss finished seventh in the vault and tenth all-around.
"I think we, even compared Saturday (at Wisconsin Rapids) to now we did way better," Berg said.
Chi-Hi will be back in action quickly, hosting the program's annual Snowflake Invitational on Saturday.
Big Rivers Conference Gymnastics Triangular at Chippewa Falls 12-12-19
