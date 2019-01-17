The Chi-Hi gymnastics team is starting to hit its closing stretch of the regular season.
The Cardinals opened a segment of three competitions in seven days by scoring a dual victory over Superior 123.75-110.1 as a part of a triangular on Thursday evening at Chi-Hi. Menomonie also squared off with the Spartans, picking up a 117.675-110.1 win. The Cardinals and Mustangs will meet in their official Big Rivers Conference dual next week in Menomonie.
"Down the homestretch (the key) is going to be consistency," Chi-Hi coach Karlee Terry said. "We are pushing it in practice. Multiple routines, making sure it comes habitual and making sure they don't have to use their heads, they just have to use their bodies. It's something we've been pushing the last two weeks where they're going to clear their minds and focus on what their muscles are doing and for the most part we're starting to see a positive change.
"We're starting to see some consistency but there's still work to do there."
Addy Bengtson finished first place all-around with a total score of 33.9 points while Riley Hinke was fourth (30.825) and Paige Marshall finished sixth (28.675).
Bengtson was first in the vault (8.8), floor exercise (8.55), balance beam (9.15) and second in the uneven bars (7.4). Hinke took third in the floor exercise (7.55) and uneven bars (7.15) with Lily Spooner third in the vault (8.4) and Chloe Wingert third on the beam (8.5).
Marshall came home fifth on the bars and Hinke took fifth on the vault to go with a sixth for Hinke on the beam to go with Signe Andersen tying for sixth place on the vault.
Extra honors
Chi-Hi finished in fifth place as a team this past Saturday at the McLellan Invitational in Holmen with Bengtson tying for third place on the vault.
The invite was named after the late Mary McLellan, an influential presence in the area gymnastics community. The Cardinals took home a special award from the tournament, designated for the team that showed McLellan's spirit and positivity for the sport of gymnastics as voted on by judges at the event.
Senior night
Thursday evening's triangular was the final regular season home event for the Cardinals and was senior night for the team's eight seniors. Bengtson, Payton Solberg, Marshall, Maddie Schmidley, Andersen, Kayla Gerczak, Tirzah Dunham and Ella Denning were honored following the night's competition.
It was a bittersweet home regular season finale for Terry, who is stepping away from the program after the season. Terry has spent 10 seasons leading the Cardinals as the team has grown in size and ability.
Assistant coach and former Cardinal competitor Katie Berg will be taking over the team.
"I am so comfortable with Katie taking over the team next season," Terry said. "She has the same values I do. She's going to run the program and grow it even more than I could. These girls absolutely adore her. I can't wait to see where Chippewa is next year."
A busy break
Chi-Hi is currently in the middle of a busy month of January that continues Saturday at an invitational in Rice Lake. The Cardinals cap the dual season at Menomonie next Thursday before a three-plus week break leading into the Big Rivers Conference tournament on Feb. 16 at Chi-Hi. Terry said long stretch away from competition near the end of the regular season is by design, giving the team a chance to reset and refocus with a long series of practices before the conference meet followed by Division 1 sectionals, also at Chi-Hi on Feb. 23.
It's been a successful formula for the program before. Two seasons ago the team used to downtime to help make significant gains that helped the team win a Division 1 sectional championship and advance to state.
