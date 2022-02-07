Prep Gymnastics: Chi-Hi wins final triangular tuneup before Big Rivers Conference championships

The Chi-Hi gymnastics team wrapped up Big Rivers Conference triangular competition with a team victory at home on Monday evening.

The Cardinals won a triangular over Rice Lake and Superior, winning with a cumulative team score of 134.337 with Rice Lake in second (119.2) and Superior third (107.35).

Ava Krista finished first place all-around with a score of 34.5 points. Lilly Schultz (33.475), Ella Spaeth (33.450) and Reagan Palichat (32.762) were third, fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Cardinals.

“With it being our final home meet we just wanted them to have as much fun as they wanted and any last-minute skills they’d like to add today was kind of the practice run for them to do so," Chi-Hi coach Katie Thalacker said. "So now we have a good two weeks to focus in on conference.”

Krista and Schultz tied for first place on the uneven bars (8.45) and Krista also won the vault (9.235) — shattering her previous best score of 8.8 — and finished second on the balance beam (8.425) and tied with Spaeth for third in the floor exercise (8.3). Schultz was fourth on the vault (8.8), floor exercise (8.225) and balance beam (8.0) while Spaeth won the beam (8.5), took third in the vault (8.85) and came home fifth on the the bars (7.8) as the Cardinals took the top-five spot in the event.

Krista and Schultz's score on the uneven bars is the highest from Big Rivers competitors this year so far based on the conference's honor roll listing.

Palichat finished third behind Krista and Schultz on the uneven bars (8.225), fifth in both the floor exercise (8.137) and balance beam (7.9) and sixth on the vault (8.5).

The senior Hinke was fourth on the uneven bars (7.9), fifth on the vault (8.55) and sixth on the beam (7.7). Seniors Hinke and Hannah Golden were honored during Monday's triangular for their contributions during their careers as they competed in their final home meet.

“Oh my gosh it is so emotional,” Hinke said of the final meet at home, “and you just want to do great for your team and do great for yourself.”

“I was sad. It’s hard to show right now but I don’t know but it’s really exciting being with such a good team for my last meet here and just a lot of fun,” Golden added.

In addition to their efforts in competition, Hinke and Golden were credited by their coach for their leadership in helping a talented group of freshmen led by Krista, Schultz, Spaeth and Palichat get up to speed with varsity competition.

“Hannah and Riley, they’re really great about letting them know ahead of time what the expectation is and how each meet is going to look because it’s way different than they’ve ever been used to," Thalacker said.

Hinke and Golden said they emphasized being positive and energetic while cheering on their teammates while moving on from the more reserved club gymnastics scene.

Rice Lake's Avery Ash finished first in the floor exercise (9) and was second all-around (33.825).

By finishing first in Monday's triangular, the Cardinals moved their conference dual record above .500 to 7-5 for the year.

“(When) we started out we didn’t have a 100 percent healthy team – whether it was one person was sick or injuries – so we really had to work through that all year and now we’re finally starting to get at 100 percent which is the best time of the year to so," Thalacker said.

With nearly two weeks of practice time to sharpen skills before the Big Rivers Conference championships on Feb. 19 in Menomonie, the Cardinals will have plenty of time to hone their craft for the stretch run of the season.

“Starting off the year we lost quite a few conference things so conference championships might not be in our favor but I think we have a really good shot for sectionals and send as many girls, if not the whole team, beyond that," Thalacker said.

And while the senior seasons for Hinke and Golden will come to a conclusion sometime in the coming weeks, the duo believes the program is set up for success — both this season and in the future.

“They’re the greatest group of girls I’ve ever met and they’re going to go so far for this team,” Hinke said.

“I love all of them very much and they’ve shown so much skill just in their freshmen years,” Golden added.

“And they keep on getting better too,” Hinke said.

