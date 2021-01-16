Prep Gymnastics: Chi-Hi's Weiss third in floor exercise at home triangular to open season

Natalee Weiss finished in third place in the floor exercise to lead the Chi-Hi gymnastics team on Saturday at the program's home triangular to start the season.
Weiss scored a 7.825 to lead the way for the Cardinals as Hudson's Caroline Erickson (9.45) and Menomonie's Melody Greenwood (9.1) were first and second, respectively. Weiss also tied for fifth on the vault (8.45), 11th on the uneven bars (5.6) and balance beam (6.8).
Saturday marked the first meet of the season for Chi-Hi, who had previously scheduled triangulars earlier in the month postponed after starting practice at the beginning of December.
With a largely young team, Chi-Hi coach Katie Berg said the primary goal on Saturday was for the team to gain experience in the competition setting.
“I just had them do their best for their time," Berg said. "A lot of these girls are freshmen so they didn’t even know what it was going to be like so I’d rather have them get it out of the way now.”
Weiss finished ninth all-around (28.675) as Hudson's Caroline Erickson (34.95) was first.
Kelsie Koehler (10th, 26.25) and Isabella Biermann (11th, 24.85) also competed all around for the Cardinals.
Koehler was 10th on the balance beam, 12th on the uneven bars and 13th in both the floor exercise and vault. Biermann tied for 10th on the vault, was 10th on the floor, tied for 13th on the balance beam and came home 13th on the uneven bars.
Ava Finn finished ninth on the floor, tied for 13th on the balance beam and was 14th on the uneven bars. Kaylee Cooper came home 12th on the beam, 14th on the vault and 15th in the floor exercise. Alexis Caneff was 15th on the vault for the Cardinals.
Saturday was Chi-Hi's first competition of the year but the Cardinals don't have to wait long for the next one as the team competes at Hudson on Tuesday. They won't have much time to tweak things before returning to competition, but now many of the younger athletes now have experience to use going forward in future meets.
“Now that they’ve had the experience of their first meet we can kind of take apart each thing that went wrong and work on it – maybe the nerves got the best of them, maybe they just messed up – but we can take that and learn from it," Berg said.