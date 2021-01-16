Prep Gymnastics: Chi-Hi's Weiss third in floor exercise at home triangular to open season

Natalee Weiss finished in third place in the floor exercise to lead the Chi-Hi gymnastics team on Saturday at the program's home triangular to start the season.

Weiss scored a 7.825 to lead the way for the Cardinals as Hudson's Caroline Erickson (9.45) and Menomonie's Melody Greenwood (9.1) were first and second, respectively. Weiss also tied for fifth on the vault (8.45), 11th on the uneven bars (5.6) and balance beam (6.8).

Saturday marked the first meet of the season for Chi-Hi, who had previously scheduled triangulars earlier in the month postponed after starting practice at the beginning of December.

With a largely young team, Chi-Hi coach Katie Berg said the primary goal on Saturday was for the team to gain experience in the competition setting.

“I just had them do their best for their time," Berg said. "A lot of these girls are freshmen so they didn’t even know what it was going to be like so I’d rather have them get it out of the way now.”

Weiss finished ninth all-around (28.675) as Hudson's Caroline Erickson (34.95) was first.

Kelsie Koehler (10th, 26.25) and Isabella Biermann (11th, 24.85) also competed all around for the Cardinals.