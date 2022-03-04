Prep Gymnastics Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Hinke, Schultz and Krista 'surprised', but excited to be competing at state championships

Riley Hinke, Lilly Schultz and Ava Krista were each surprised.

The three Chi-Hi gymnasts entered last Saturday’s Division 1 sectional in Marshfield not banking on advancing to the state championships.

But then they surprised themselves with strong performances and will be back in action on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

The senior Hinke will compete on the balance beam while freshmen Schultz and Krista will be busy in all-around competition and also competing in individual events with Schultz on the uneven bars and Krista on the vault.

In the lead up to sectionals the team thought its best bet for state might come as a team. But those odds took an unfortunate hit a few days before the meet when standout freshman Ella Spaeth broke her hand. Still, the team dug deep and will be well represented Saturday.

“It’s pretty good how it ended. We had to deal with a lot of injuries throughout the season and even up until 2-3 days before the sectional meet,” Chi-Hi coach Katie Thalacker said. “The girls really got to face some adversity that way, so I’m really proud of them that they were able to make it.”

Hinke is no stranger to fighting through adversity. The senior advanced to state in 2020 on the vault where she finished 23rd place. Her junior season was torpedoed by a torn ACL, and while she was able to return to competition during the season, she still had a long way to go to meet the lofty expectations she established a year prior. At sectionals Hinke put together a performance earning a score of 8.5 on the balance beam to finish fourth.

“I did not think I would make it in beam at all, and to end the season at that meet with one of the best routines I have ever done on the event and to make it to state with it is so rewarding and it felt so good,” Hinke said.

A rare senior on a mostly-young squad, Hinke has been a leader for the Cardinals this season. The state-bound freshmen credited Hinke for her ability to help them stay focused and calm, even in the face of many pressure-packed situations such as sectionals.

“Riley was always giving our team pep talks, even before the (sectional) meet she said, ‘It doesn’t matter what comes out of this meet. We still had a great season,’ which we did,” Krista said, “So Riley’s just a big encourager for our team and always supporting us.”

Schultz and Krista are a part of a talented and deep freshman class that helped the Cardinals take second at the Big Rivers Conference meet and finish third in the season-long standings.

Krista finished in third place at sectionals all-around (34.65) and will compete in all four events on Saturday. Her score in the vault will also count in individual competition after she finished second (9.35) to advance there as well.

“I really wasn’t confident if I would place in any event, and especially all-around. That was a big accomplishment because I didn’t feel confident in that area,” Krista said of sectionals with a laugh.

Schultz was fifth in the all-around (34.325), which included a fifth-place effort on the uneven bars (8.475), and she too will have four events on her schedule Saturday.

“I was just hoping to have a good meet overall to end the season, and then it turned out good for me at the end,” Schultz said. “I was not expecting to make all-around. I was very surprised when they called out my score.”

Hinke is keeping her goals simple in her final state appearance as the senior simply wants to not finish in last place. A lot has happened in the two years since she last competed at state, but making it back to Wisconsin Rapids has made the journey all the more satisfying.

“I’m really proud of Riley,” Thalacker said. “All last year she dealt with a bunch of ACL surgeries so she kind of had that going and she just worked really hard this year in all the events. So I’m just really proud that she was able to go on beam.”

The youngsters Schultz and Krista are keeping their goals simple for Saturday. Both want to gain experience, have fun and not worry too much about how they score or where they place. They view the competition as something that can help set themselves and their team up for success in the coming years as well.

And their teammate believes that will happen.

“I’m so looking forward to how they do the next three years and how much they’re going to grow because they’re constantly getting better every single day, and I just know that the program is going to keep on being more well-known,” Hinke said of the freshmen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.