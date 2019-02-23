Chi-Hi's Addy Bengtson finished in second place in the floor exercise on Saturday afternoon to advance to state at a Division 1 gymnastics sectional hosted at Chi-Hi.
Bengtson scored a 9.3 on the floor exercise to advance to state for the fourth time.
Chi-Hi finished sixth as a team with 128.325 points as Hudson (139.475) and Marshfield (136.4) were first and second, respectively, in the team standings.
Bengston also tied for sixth on the balance beam (8.55) with Hudson's Caroline Erickson and is an alternate for that event for next weekend's state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids. The senior also tied for eighth in the vault (8.7) as she finished seventh all-around (34.025) for the Cardinals.
“Sectionals is such a high-stress meet because it’s one and done – you either make it or you don’t," Bengtson said. "I was really nervous coming into this but honestly I just wanted to have fun and enjoy it because it could be my last meet and so I just really took it in and I had a good time. Making it to state was just a bonus.”
Chloe Wingert finished eighth on the uneven bars (8.3) and took 18th on the floor. Lily Spooner was 22nd on the vault with Riley Hinke and Paige Marshall taking 25th and 26th, respectively, on the floor. Hinke also tied for 23rd on the bars and tied for 25th on the beam.
Wingert was 13th all-around with Hinke and Marshall 17th and 18th, respectively, as Marshfield's Gracie Holland (37.125) finished first.
“We didn’t have a great beam day, but we weren’t alone," Chi-Hi coach Karlee Terry said. "I think this meet brings a lot of added pressure. It really is the girls that can get out of their head for the day and relax that made it on that podium. But for the most part outside of a few falls on beam the girls did really well. We peaked when we needed to peak.”
Saturday's sectional was bittersweet for the 10th-year coach Terry as she advanced Bengtson in what will be her last full-team event. Terry is stepping down as coach at the end of the season. The Cardinals program grew in both numbers and success under her watch with two state-qualifying teams including a Division 1 sectional champion in 2017.
"What I love about this program is I get questions from judges and coaches all the time (asking) ‘How do you duplicate the camaraderie? How do you create this team that is so loving and supportive?’," Terry said. "I’m really blessed."
Terry hands over the program to assistant coach Katie Berg, a former Cardinal competitor, team captain and member of the 2013 state qualifying team.
“Katie the exact type of person to take over a program like this," Terry said. "She knows exactly what it means for these girls to be supportive. She knows what’s important. They’re going to be successful. Katie is building a program of improvement and support versus you don’t win unless you win.”
