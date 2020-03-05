Prep Gymnastics Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Wingert, Hinke bring momentum to state championships

+2 2-29 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Wingert, Hinke advance to Division 1 state gymnastics championships Chi-Hi gymnasts Chloe Wingert and Riley Hinke punched their tickets to next weekend's Division 1 State Gymnastics Gymnastics Championships in Wisconsin Rapids with strong finishes at Saturday's sectional in Eau Claire.

Wingert and Hinke qualified for state by virtue of top-five finishes in their respective events. Wingert and Winke tied for third in the vault while the senior was also fifth on the uneven bars, fifth on the balance beam and tied for fifth in the floor exercise as she finished fourth all-around.

The senior entered last Saturday’s competition anxious, but as she started to see success her confidence grew.

“At the beginning before we started I was so nervous and I was like oh, this meet’s not going to go well and getting in my head,” Wingert said. “Then after the first event which was floor (exercise) it went great, the best it’s gone all season and then the momentum just kept going throughout the rest of the meet.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wingert was coming off a strong performance at the Big Rivers Conference championships from the week before where she won on the beam and finished second all-around to River Falls’ Autumn Tiede.

“I couldn’t think of a better gymnast,” Berg said of Wingert. “She’s all-around consistent, she has difficulty (in what she performs) in all events so it was cool to see her hit everything and be able to go (to state).”