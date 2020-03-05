Prep Gymnastics Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Wingert, Hinke bring momentum to state championships

It hasn’t been easy at times this season for Chloe Wingert and Riley Hinke.
Even if the two Chi-Hi gymnasts have made it look that way.
Wingert and Hinke will be in action this Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Championships in Wisconsin Rapids, qualifying for state with strong performances at sectionals last Saturday.
Wingert will be busy, competing in all four events as well as all-around while Hinke will compete in the vault.
The duo were the most experienced returners entering the year for first-year Chi-Hi coach Katie Berg and they’ve been the cornerstones for the program.
“It was really cool to see that we started the year with these two in mind and we got to end with both of them getting to go,” Berg said of the duo qualifying for state. “So it was a pretty cool thing.”
The senior Wingert is heading to state for the second time in her high school career after finishing tied for 16th on the vault, 17th all-around and 19th on the uneven bars as a sophomore. Wingert is entering rare territory for the Cardinal program, becoming just the second Chi-Hi gymnast to advance to state in all four events and all-around since Jamie Clifton in 2004, joining Brittany Martin who accomplished the feat in 2013.
“I was pretty proud of it,” Wingert said of the feat. “I didn’t really realize it at first that it’s been so long and I didn’t expect to place on everything but it was a motivation to do better at state to keep the standards up.”
Chi-Hi gymnasts Chloe Wingert and Riley Hinke punched their tickets to next weekend's Division 1 State Gymnastics Gymnastics Championships in Wisconsin Rapids with strong finishes at Saturday's sectional in Eau Claire.
Wingert and Hinke qualified for state by virtue of top-five finishes in their respective events. Wingert and Winke tied for third in the vault while the senior was also fifth on the uneven bars, fifth on the balance beam and tied for fifth in the floor exercise as she finished fourth all-around.
The senior entered last Saturday’s competition anxious, but as she started to see success her confidence grew.
“At the beginning before we started I was so nervous and I was like oh, this meet’s not going to go well and getting in my head,” Wingert said. “Then after the first event which was floor (exercise) it went great, the best it’s gone all season and then the momentum just kept going throughout the rest of the meet.”
Wingert was coming off a strong performance at the Big Rivers Conference championships from the week before where she won on the beam and finished second all-around to River Falls’ Autumn Tiede.
“I couldn’t think of a better gymnast,” Berg said of Wingert. “She’s all-around consistent, she has difficulty (in what she performs) in all events so it was cool to see her hit everything and be able to go (to state).”
While Wingert is an experienced competitor, Hinke is breaking new ground in her sophomore season. In fact, Hinke’s vault routine is still relatively new to her. The sophomore has messed around with it away from practice, but only recently started trying it in workouts with the team. But entering the Big Rivers Conference championships she sensed she needed to do something to make a big splash.
“I figured if I wanted to compete at sectionals I had to do it at the BRC to get the feel for it,” Hinke said.
So she broke it out in competition for the first time on a conference tournament stage.
The early efforts didn’t go so well.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself to stick that, so when we first started warming up I fell on my face a couple times along with my knees and my hands,” Hinke said of her conference tournament efforts. “I got frustrated but I feel that really drove me when I actually completed it to really try and stick it so on my last one I stuck it.”
Hinke ended up tying for fourth with Wingert and Rice Lake’s Trinity Roberts with a score of 9.0. But just as important as the strong finish, it gave her confidence she could land a complicated jump on the big stage. She improved that effort to a 9.35 at sectionals to tie her teammate for third. This week she’s spending time working on her pike positioning and fine details such as pointing her toes, straightening her legs and landing with her chest upright, small things that can make a big difference in scoring on the state stage.
“It was cool to see what she got accomplished in three weeks,” Berg said of Hinke’s new vault. “I think a lot of her crossfit and her background in sports really helped.”
While Hinke will be competing at state for the first time, she’s familiar with the venue after the Cardinals competed in Wisconsin Rapids at the start of the year.
Berg took over the program this year from long-time coach Karlee Terry and leaned on Wingert and Hinke to lead the team. The duo admitted that was tough at the start of the year, but the team and its leaders grew as the year went on.
“The girls, a lot of them came in not having a lot of experience in gymnastics and so I couldn’t have asked for two better role models and leaders in the sport to show them around their first few years of gymnastics,” Berg said of Wingert and Hinke.