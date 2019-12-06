Members of the 2019-20 Chi-Hi gymnastics team are (front row, from left): Kelsie Koehler, Hailey Golden, Ava Finn, Grace Larson, Taylor Jensen, Tori Truslow, Peyton Williams, Alexis Caneff and Serina Pichla. Second row: Isabelle Berg, Kaylee Cooper, Peyton Truslow, Hannah Golden, Riley Hinke, Chloe Wingert, Madison Scott, Natalee Weiss and Destiny Pichla.
A lot of things will be new this winter for the Chi-Hi gymnastics team.
The Cardinals have a new coach with former competitor and assistant coach Katie Berg taking over leading the program for longtime coach Karlee Terry. The team will have a new look on its roster with a more young-heavy lineup following some significant graduations from a season ago.
The program has just one senior and a few juniors but still has strong numbers for the first-year coach.
“We have a couple of the underclassmen who have experience in gymnastics as well as the people that were on the team last year so a lot of leadership in those areas to guide the girls that don’t have experience,” Berg said.
Senior Chloe Wingert is a former state qualifier, advancing to the Division 1 championships in 2018. Wingert finished in 18th place all-around and is joined by sophomore Riley Hinke to give the team a pair of veterans to build around.
Beyond those returners, the battle for competition time will be significant with a large group of freshmen and sophomores looking to crack the varsity lineup. It will be a sharp contrast to recent years where the varsity lineup top to bottom has been filled with veteran competitors.
Chi-Hi opens the season Saturday competing at an invitational in Wisconsin Rapids. It took the Cardinals a long time to get to their first competitive invite, but Saturday starts a stretch of a few busy weeks for the program before a break over the holidays. Chi-Hi hosts a Big Rivers Conference triangular with Menomonie and Rice Lake next Thursday before the program hosts its annual Snowflake Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 14. The following week has a BRC triangular at Hudson on Dec. 17 before the stretch is capped with an invitational at Tomah on Dec. 21.
A team with only a few competitors that have varsity experience will quickly gain more in the coming weeks.
“It’s going to be a season on growing and having that experience because you can’t really prepare them for a meet until they’re there,” Berg said. “A lot of them of them are so inexperienced they don’t even know what the atmosphere of a meet looks like.”
The Cardinals will have one more home event during the regular season when they host a triangular with Hudson and River Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Chi-Hi will have 19 days off between its regular season finale on Feb. 10 in Rice Lake and Division 1 sectionals at Eau Claire Memorial on Feb. 29.
“I’m excited to see where the team is, even into the next three or four years following all these girls,” Berg said. “I think you give them some years and even in this past month they’ve learned so many new skills. Even the girls from last year are (improving by) leaps and bounds.”
