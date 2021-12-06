Prep Gymnastics Preview: Incoming freshman class adds to experienced, talented Chi-Hi roster

The Chi-Hi gymnastics team is in a good place.

The Cardinals already have a roster of experienced athletes in place but will also be adding a talented group of freshmen to the mix this winter for third-year coach Katie Thalacker.

Seniors Riley Hinke and Hannah Golden are the most experienced returners for the Cardinals. Hinke took 23rd place in the vault at the Division 1 state championships in 2020 before missing time last season as she recovered from ACL surgery. She returned near the end of the season and tied for 21st place on the uneven bars at sectionals.

“It’s nice to have her doing gymnastics but also having the senior leadership," Thalacker said of Hinke. "She’s our captain this year, so she’s really the person they’re going to before they come to me or Melissa (Nguyen), the assistant coach, so it’s been really nice to have her.”

Golden finished 45th at sectionals on the uneven bars and is another veteran to help lead the way on an otherwise young roster.

Junior Kelsie Koehler and sophomores Bella Biederman and Emily Pomietlo are also back after seeing plenty of action for the team a season ago.

“For the first few weeks, we’ve really been focusing on skills and building routines slowly, and now since we’re getting into the last few weeks we’re starting to put the routines together and changing whatever we need to," Thalacker said of the team's focus in the first few weeks of practice.

The Cardinals bring in a large freshmen class of athletes as Ava Krista, Ella Spaeth, Regan Palichat, Audriana Whitcome and Lilly Schultz join the team. All are athletes with several years of experience of club gymnastics and are competitors Thalacker feels can make a big impact in their first seasons of high school competition.

“We have a very talented freshmen team," Thalacker said. "A lot of them were from this (Ultimate Performance) gym, so it’s been a big change with all the talent we have to hone in on the routines and be able to use all their talents to what they need for high school.”

Thalacker said the focus for those youngsters early on has been making changes where necessary, as there are different requirements between what is needed for high school gymnastics versus club gymnastics.

The Cardinals opened the season with an invitational at Wisconsin Rapids last Saturday and those first-year high school competitors made an immediate impact.

Krista had the top score all-around with 34 points as she tied for first on the vault, tied for third on the uneven bars, finished fourth on the balance beam and took seventh in the floor exercise.

Spaeth was second all-around (33.9) after taking second on the uneven bars and balance beam, sixth in the floor exercise and tied for 10th on the vault. Riley Hinke was seventh all-around (31.675), led by a tie for 10th in the balance beam and 15th-place effort in the floor exercise.

Palichat was ninth all-around (31.675), led by taking 11th in the floor exercise, Lilly Schultz took sixth on the uneven bars and tied for eighth on the balance beam.

Big Rivers Conference competition starts on Thursday with a triangular in Rice Lake before Chi-Hi hosts its annual Snowflake Invitational on Saturday. Overall, the Cardinals have three home meets this year, also hosting Big Rivers triangulars on Jan. 11 and Feb. 7 before the regular season concludes with the Big Rivers Conference championships at Menomonie on Feb. 26.

“I think we have a really good chance to make a really good run this year," Thalacker said, "especially with the freshmen talent that we do have.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.