Prep Gymnastics Preview: Long wait to begin competition nearly over for Chi-Hi

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She comes in every day, she shows and does whatever she can do and she helps everybody out, helps them with their routine,” Berg said of Hinke. “She choreographed one of the girl’s floor routine for her, so she’s adding a lot in that aspect so it’s not as scary for the freshmen coming in.”

Natalee Weiss, Kelsie Koehler and Hannah Golden are also experienced returns that competed for the Cardinals at Division 1 sectionals last season and will be joined by Adeline Reitan, Bella Biederman, Ava Finn, Kaylee Cooper, Alexis Caneff, Emily Pomietlo, Tori Truslow and Peyton Truslow on the roster this season.

Once competitions begin for the Cardinals, they stack up quickly as the team is currently scheduled for four triangulars before the month is over and five overall before the Big Rivers Conference meet in Hudson on Feb. 13. Chi-Hi will be at home twice, first hosting a triangular with Hudson and Menomonie on Saturday before hosting a triangular against Eau Claire Memorial/North and Superior on Feb. 4.