Prep Gymnastics Preview: Long wait to begin competition nearly over for Chi-Hi

The Chi-Hi gymnastics team has been waiting for a long time.
But its wait is almost over, and once the team gets into competition, it will see plenty of it.
The Cardinals started practice at the beginning of December but are not scheduled for their first competition until Thursday at River Falls. Chi-Hi was originally scheduled to start competing a little earlier than that, but the uncertainly that this year’s winter sports season has provided has moved things around on the schedule. Chi-Hi coach Katie Berg is pleased with how flexible her team has been adapting to the changes.
“I think they’re good at facing these obstacles because they’ve never been put in this situation, so they’re doing good day-by-day coming in, being very flexible when I give them the new schedule,” Berg said. “I’ve been giving them a new schedule every week because it’s constantly changing, and I think that facing adversity that way they’re doing a great job.”
The team will be without top returner Riley Hinke at the start of competition. The junior tore her ACL in the offseason and recovered quickly, but she recently needed a follow-up surgery that will keep her from competition to start. Berg is hopeful last year’s state qualifier in the vault will be able to come back for limited competition by the end of the season. But even though Hinke isn’t able to compete to start the season, she’s still making her presence known on a young team.
“She comes in every day, she shows and does whatever she can do and she helps everybody out, helps them with their routine,” Berg said of Hinke. “She choreographed one of the girl’s floor routine for her, so she’s adding a lot in that aspect so it’s not as scary for the freshmen coming in.”
Natalee Weiss, Kelsie Koehler and Hannah Golden are also experienced returns that competed for the Cardinals at Division 1 sectionals last season and will be joined by Adeline Reitan, Bella Biederman, Ava Finn, Kaylee Cooper, Alexis Caneff, Emily Pomietlo, Tori Truslow and Peyton Truslow on the roster this season.
Once competitions begin for the Cardinals, they stack up quickly as the team is currently scheduled for four triangulars before the month is over and five overall before the Big Rivers Conference meet in Hudson on Feb. 13. Chi-Hi will be at home twice, first hosting a triangular with Hudson and Menomonie on Saturday before hosting a triangular against Eau Claire Memorial/North and Superior on Feb. 4.
“I think what is unique in the gymnastics situation is we’re needing 20 practices before we can even do a meet, which I think is the longest period in any winter sport,” Berg said. “So we’ve just been taking it day-by-day because on the days we should’ve have a meet, we just find out a few days before you’re not having a meet. So we’re just taking it as another opportunity to be more prepared for when we have our first meet.”
Berg said at recent practices the team has been hosting “mock meets” to help the team get a feel for what it will be like during competition and to help build up the fitness that will be necessary to make it through what will quickly become a busy slate of competitions.
“I think this season is just weird to begin with,” Berg said. “It’s nice to have more practices so that they feel more prepared for the meet, but at the same time they might as well just get it out of the way since we don’t have very many opportunities. I’d rather have us have the meets now in case later in a month from now they just cut the season. I’d rather have them get as many meets as they can in.”