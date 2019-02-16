The Chi-Hi gymnastics team finished in third place as a team on Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference meet, hosted at Chi-Hi.
The Cardinals finished with 127.95 points, edging Eau Claire (127.275) for the spot.
Chi-Hi put forth a strong effort despite missing several of its varsity competitors, who were out of town on a school trip. But the Cardinal coaching staff was pleased with the way the new faces to the lineup performed as Chi-Hi finished behind Hudson (141.7) and River Falls (137.1) in the standings.
"It was really cool for the JV girls who got to step up today and get that chance at the varsity spot," Chi-Hi assistant coach Katie Berg said. "Overall I think we did very, very well."
Addy Bengtson led the way for Chi-Hi with a fifth-place finish all around (34.8). Bengtson was third on the balance beam (8.975), tied for third on the floor exercise (9.375), tied with teammate Riley Hinke for fifth on the uneven bars (7.8) and eighth on the vault (8.650).
Chloe Wingert finished ninth all around with Hinke and Paige Marshall taking 12th and 15th, respectively. Wingert was seventh on the floor exercise with Hinke tying for 15th in the event. Marshall finished 15th on the balance beam.
Saturday's finish also helped the team move into a tie for third place with Eau Claire in the season conference standings. The Raiders also finished first in the season-long standings.
Saturday's meet was the first for the Cardinals since a dual on Jan. 24 at Menomonie and while the three-plus weeks of practice gave the team time to work on its performances, Chi-Hi didn't get as much time to tinker as expected due to canceled practices from severe winter weather in recent weeks.
Even a four-year varsity competitor like Bengtson admitted the inconsistent practice time didn't help, but the veteran was able to draw on past experience to put forth a strong effort.
"We've had so many snow days, our practices have been so off that I felt nervous about it," Bengtson said. "But I've been doing this for so long, I just had to rely on muscle memory and positive self talk. I knew I could do it, so I just really went for it."
The Cardinals will stay in their own gym next weekend for Division 1 sectionals when the team hosts next Saturday.
"We're doing a lot of consistency type stuff because they have the skills," Berg said on the training for sectionals. "Now it's just they have to trust the process of the routine and know where they are when it comes down to a big meet like this."
Bengtson also stressed consistency in the leadup to sectionals but added the team would have a comfort level competing at home, even in a high-pressure situation like sectionals with a trip to state on the line.
"This is all the equipment we use during practice and we know this environment," Bengtson said. "It's definitely fun to have it at the home gym and have people come and watch. I think the energy level is always so much higher."
