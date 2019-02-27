It was a fitting situation for Addy Bengtson.
The Chi-Hi senior was the last competitor in the last event of Saturday’s Division 1 sectional at Chi-Hi when she stepped out for her floor exercise.
With the win-or-go-home pressure the postseason brings and no trip to state clinched as of yet, Bengtson did what she has done so many times over her four-year career with the Cardinals — shine.
Bengtson finished second in the floor with a score of 9.3 to advance to this weekend’s Division 1 state gymnastics championships in Wisconsin Rapids, a fitting conclusion for the Cardinal cornerstone.
The senior is making her fourth appearance overall at state and will compete on Saturday. Bengtson started with the sport as a youngster and stuck with it, growing into the type of competitor a coach can build a program around.
“She’s wonderful. She’s a coach’s dream,” Chi-Hi coach Karlee Terry said of Bengtson. “She’s a teacher’s dream. She a friend to everyone. She’s going to be sadly missed on this team next year. She’s the kind of kid you want to be an example for others.”
Bengtson is a three-sport athlete, also lettering in volleyball and girls soccer. She qualified for state as a freshman both all-around and on the balance beam, finishing 20th in both categories. Bengtson advanced to state as a sophomore individually in the floor exercise, vault and balance beam as well as all-around. But she said her biggest thrill of high school came not in her success individually that season, but in helping the Cardinal team advance to state.
Chi-Hi put forth a huge effort in that season’s sectional, winning the title with 134.725 points and edging Eau Claire (134.525) for the top spot and sent the whole team to Wisconsin Rapids.
“Sophomore year was such a fun year because we were not expecting to make it as a team,” Bengtson said.
Last season Bengtson was back at state, taking 17th place in the floor exercise.
Even though the senior has ended each of her high school seasons at state, Terry said Bengtson went through some growing pains with the sport in her sophomore and junior seasons. Bengtson entered the program as a talented freshman and worked on adding several high-level skills to her repertoire, something that took both time and patience.
“She dove in two feet and really that’s what she need to do,” Terry said. “We had our ups and downs. Addy came in with a lot of untapped potential. So that first year there was a lot of new stuff one after the other and we kind of hit a wall her sophomore and junior year because she was working on really high-level stuff. It’s nice to see her graduated as a senior and accomplish the majority of those skills we started.”
As Bengtson matured she has grown into the competitor many saw on Saturday — someone that could go out and take care of business, even with the pressure of the postseason firmly on her shoulders.
“I’m usually really nervous for the floor and I wasn’t at all because I just went out and had fun,” Bengtson said. “I was just excited to go out there and perform.”
Now she gets one more chance to do that with a sport she’s a part of for more than a dozen years. Bengtson said she’ll spend the week fine tuning her routine and perhaps adding a new thing or two for her final performance.
She’ll end her career the same place she’s ended her previous three seasons and as she heads to Wisconsin Rapids this weekend is focused on one thing — having fun with it.
“I think next weekend (at state) is just going to be a load of fun,” Terry said. “Addy is the type of person that we’re not going to have to go in and meet some type of expectation or make the podium, she’s just going in with the chance to compete at the state contest and that in itself is an honor. This week is going to be her last week of gymnastics ever. I just want her to enjoy herself and end her gymnastics career on a high note.”
Big Rivers Conference Gymnastics Meet at Chippewa Falls 2-16-19
