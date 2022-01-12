Prep Gymnastics: Young core helping Chi-Hi to early-season success

The Chi-Hi gymnastics team could look ahead to what it has already accomplished.

But the Cardinals have their eyes forward on what could be to come.

A stellar group of newcomers has added talent and depth to the Chi-Hi roster and the results are being seen on a nightly basis for the Cardinals, including on Tuesday evening as Chi-Hi prevailed in a home Big Rivers Conference triangular. The Cardinals finished competition with a team score of 127.575 points, beating out Eau Claire (127.165) and River Falls (125.475).

Freshman Ella Spaeth finished first on the vault with a score of 8.6 and was also second on the balance beam (8.225) and uneven bars (7.95) as a part of her runner-up finish all-around (32.65). Fellow freshman Lilly Spaeth took the top spot on the uneven bars (8.05) in an event dominated by Cardinals with four of the top-six finishers as Ava Krista tied for fourth (7.65) and Riley Hinke tied for sixth (7.5). Spaeth was also seventh in the floor exercise as she finished fifth all-around (31.4).

Krista was third on the vault (8.45), tied for fourth on the uneven bars (7.65), fourth in the floor exercise (8.175) and tied for 10th on the balance beam as the freshman was fourth all-around (31.525). The young group of newcomers has made the jump from youth club gymnastics to the more rigorous prep realm and hasn't missed a beat.

“It has been a pretty big change for them but I think they’ve been doing it great and they’re really adjusting well to everything, especially these weekday meets," Chi-Hi coach Katie Thalacker said of the freshmen. "They’re way different than a Saturday meet so they’re able to get used to it with the people that have been here before leading the way and helping out.”

Those veterans are led by a pair of senior co-captains with Riley Hinke and Hannah Golden. Hinke is a former Division 1 state qualifier in the vault and is in her first full season of competition since ACL repair surgery. Junior Kelsie Koehler and sophomores Emily Pomietlo and Bella Biederman have also helped the new faces get a better idea of what to expect at the prep level.

“They’ve done an excellent job at getting the younger girls ready for what to expect at these meets," Thalacker said.

Hinke was sixth all-around (31.125) with her best performances coming on the balance beam where she took fourth (8.05), uneven bars where she finished tied for sixth (7.5) and on the vault where she tied for 10th. Pomietlo earned a 13th-place finish on the vault while freshman Reagan Palichat tied for fifth in the floor exercise (8.15), tied for eighth on the uneven bars and tied for 10th on the balance beam.

Eau Claire's Emma Loen won the balance beam (8.25) and floor exercise (8.75) as she was also first all-around (33.4) with River Falls' Lexi Epstein third all-around (31.575).

Chi-Hi's freshmen came out of the gate strong with Ella Spaeth and Krista finishing second and third, respectively, at the Peppermint Twist Invitational in Tomah on Dec. 18 before the Cardinals won a Big Rivers triangular in Hudson on Dec. 20 where Spaeth was first all-around.

Tuesday's triangular was Chi-Hi's first home event of the season and is also the first of four meets in the next 11 days as a busy few weeks gives way to a more sparse schedule down the stretch.

“Our schedule is different than a lot (of other teams),” Thalacker said, “we are really heavy in December and early January and then we’re not as heavy into the meets in late January or February. So it really gives us that break to focus on the bigger meets ahead so I think that’s a big strength that we’ll have going into these last meets.”

Chi-Hi competes at Holmen on Saturday and has road events at Hudson (Jan. 18), Rice Lake (Jan. 22) and Eau Claire Memorial (Feb. 3) before hosting another triangular on Feb. 7 in the final tuneup before the Big Rivers Conference championships on Feb. 19 in Menomonie.

“I think that we’ll be able to peak at the right time and February should be a really good month for us," Thalacker said.

Top Finishers Event Name, School (Score) Balance Beam Emma Loen, Eau Claire (8.25) Floor Exercise Emma Loen, Eau Claire (8.75) Uneven Bars Lilly Spaeth, Chi-Hi (8.05) Vault Ella Spaeth, Chi-Hi (8.6) All-Around Emma Loen, Eau Claire (33.4)

