Prep Hockey: Chi-Hi boys a No. 2 seed in Division 1 playoffs

Highlights from Wednesday's prep boys hockey game between Chi-Hi and Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team has earned a No. 2 seed for the upcoming Division 1 playoffs and will begin the postseason at home, according to playoff pairings released on Sunday.

The Cardinals (9-3-1) are a No. 2 seed behind top-seeded Hudson and will receive a bye to the regional finals on Friday, Feb. 5 against the winner of the regional semifinal game between No. 7 Wisconsin Rapids and No. 10 Barron co-op on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The winner of that game advances to the sectional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The sectional finals are currently scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 at Marathon Park Ice Arena in Wausau.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (6-5-1) is a No. 4 in the girls hockey playoffs and will host No. 5 Hayward (7-9-1) in the regional finals on Friday, Feb. 5. That sectionals finals are currently set for the United Civic Center in Baldwin for Friday, Feb. 12.

Regis/Altoona/McDonell (7-10) is a No. 5 seed in Division 2 and will play No. 4 West Salem/Bangor (5-3) on Tuesday, Feb. 2 in the regional semifinals. The sectional finals in that bracket are currently slated for the United Civic Central on Feb. 12.

