The Chi-Hi boys hockey team earned a No. 4 seed for the WIAA playoffs and will start the postseason with a home game at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Cardinals (13-7-1) will host No. 5 Marshfield (15-6-0) on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the regional finals. The winner advances to the sectional semifinals the next week.
Chi-Hi defeated Marshfield 5-1 in its season opener on Nov. 20.
The Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team earns a No. 6 seed for the postseason and plays at No. 3 St. Croix Valley on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m in Baldwin. The Fusion defeated Chi-Hi/Menomonie in both regular season matchups.
