Prep Hockey Playoffs: 3 questions entering the start of the postseason

The boys and girls hockey playoffs get underway this week. And as teams vie for deep playoff pushes, three questions have emerged for Chippewa County’s hockey squads.

Can Chippewa Falls/Menomonie do it again?

The Sabers won a girls state championship a season ago as a No. 4 seed and this year are a No. 5 seed in a competitive sectional.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie will see plenty of familiar competition in the sectional that includes all five Big Rivers Conference teams. One of those league teams awaits in Thursday’s regional final matchup as the Sabers head for Somerset to meet Western Wisconsin. The two teams split their regular season meetings; the Sabers won the more recent matchup 5-3 on Jan. 11.

The Sabers have lost three of their last four games entering the postseason but played a gauntlet of tough teams in that stretch in an effort be better prepared for the playoffs. The team’s three losses during that stretch came to Central Wisconsin, Bay Area and the Fox Cities Stars — three teams that were seeded second or better in their respective sectionals and were the top three ranked teams in the state in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state rankings.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s one win in that stretch was a dominant 6-2 victory over St. Croix Valley, the section’s top seed, last Tuesday. The Fusion await the winner of Thursday’s game in next Tuesday’s sectional semifinals.

“You’ve got to have consistency, you’ve got to be playing well and you’ve got to get the puck in the net,” Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said of what it’s going to take for a team to win the section after the win against the Fusion. “But you’re going to have to rely on depth at some point, and so if you’re limited on your depth and you don’t have three lines that are capable of giving you solid minutes, it’s going to get to be a long postseason just because everybody’s playing their fastest hockey. Everybody knows what’s at stake and if you lose you end up going home.

“You’ve got to find a way to ride as many lines as you can, get your depth out there and take advantage of your opportunities when you can.”

Who emerges from the ‘Sectional of Doom?’

Whichever boys hockey team makes it out of the Division 1 Sectional 1 is going to have earned it.

The section features many of the state’s top teams that should meet in several high-profile showdowns before the state tournament. Chi-Hi is a six seed in the sectional and hosts No. 11 Ashland in Tuesday’s regional semifinals. The top four seeds in the section were all among the top six ranked teams in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll. Hudson, the state’s top-ranked team, earned the top seed while Eau Claire Memorial is both the No. 2 seed and ranked second in the state. Eau Claire North awaits the winner of the Chi-Hi/Ashland matchup and was ranked fifth in the state, and Stevens Point is the No. 4 seed and was ranked sixth in the statewide rankings.

Last year, Hudson emerged from a similarly difficult section en route to a state championship, and its 4-2 victory over Chi-Hi in the sectional finals was the closest game the team played on the way to the title.

Does another run await R/A/M?

The Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey team made it to the Division 2 sectional finals a season ago as a No. 5 seed.

This year, the team is a No. 6 seed in its sectional and opens play Thursday at No. 3 River Falls. Regis/Altoona/McDonell struggled for much of the regular season but could be playing its best hockey of the season at the right time, entering the postseason having won three of its last four games. Fellow Middle Border Conference teams Baldwin-Woodville and Somerset hold the top two seeds in the section and the third-seeded Wildcats defeated Regis/Altoona/McDonell 6-2 on Dec. 18 during a stretch in which R/A/M lost eight of its first nine to begin the season.

Postseason Schedule Division 1 Regional Semifinal (11) Ashland (11-12-0) at (6) Chi-Hi (13-10-1) When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. What To Know: The Cardinals open the Division 1 playoffs with a home game against the Oredockers. Ashland played an independent schedule this season and had only one common opponent with the Cardinals on the season with a 9-2 loss at River Falls on Nov. 26. Forwards Ty Obey (30 goals, 8 assists according to Wisconsin Prep Hockey) and Cody Lustig (10 goals, 24 assists) lead the Oredocker offense. The winner advances to play at third-seeded Eau Claire North on Thursday. Division 2 Regional Final (6) Regis/Altoona/McDonell (6-13-1) at (3) River Falls (9-15-0) When: Thursday, 7 p.m. What To Know: Regis/Altoona/McDonell hits the road to start the Division 2 playoffs by playing at River Falls. The Wildcats won the first meeting of the season between the teams with a 6-2 victory on Dec. 18. Regis/Altoona/McDonell is playing its best hockey of the season at the right time, winning three of its last four including a 10-3 victory at WSFLG on Friday. Forwards Teddy Norman (17 goals, 16 assists) and Wyatt Bell (13 goals, 17 assists) lead the Wildcat offense. The winner advances to the sectional semifinals to meet the winner of Somerset/Menomonie on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Regional Final (5) Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (12-11-0) at (4) Western Wisconsin (17-7-0) When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (Somerset) What To Know: The defending state champion Sabers hit the road to start the postseason with a rubber match against the Stars. Western Wisconsin won the first matchup 7-1 on Nov. 30 before Chippewa Falls/Menomonie returned the favor with a 5-3 win on Jan. 11. The victor moves on to face top-seeded St. Croix Valley in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Forwards Makenzie Weeks (33 goals, 37 assists) and Erin Huerta (39 goals, 24 assists) lead the Stars on offense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.