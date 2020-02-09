{{featured_button_text}}

Both the Chi-Hi boys and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey teams will open their respective postseasons with home games according to postseason brackets released from the WIAA on Sunday.

The Chi-Hi boys (18-4) are a No. 3 seed in their Division 1 sectional and will start play in the regional finals on Thursday, Feb. 20. The Cardinals will host the winner of the regional semifinal matchup between No. 6 Eau Claire North and No. 11 Ashland at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Cardinals close the regular season by playing River Falls on Tuesday before hosting the Huskies on Thursday.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (8-11-3) is a No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Hayward in the regional finals on Feb. 20. The game will be the first home playoff game for the co-op since 2013. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie defeated the Hurricanes 6-5 on Dec. 17.

The winner will advance to face top-seeded Eau Claire Area in the sectional semifinals on Feb. 25.

The Sabers play at Northern Edge on Thursday.

