Both the Chi-Hi boys and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey teams will open their respective postseasons with home games according to postseason brackets released from the WIAA on Sunday.
The Chi-Hi boys (18-4) are a No. 3 seed in their Division 1 sectional and will start play in the regional finals on Thursday, Feb. 20. The Cardinals will host the winner of the regional semifinal matchup between No. 6 Eau Claire North and No. 11 Ashland at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
The Cardinals close the regular season by playing River Falls on Tuesday before hosting the Huskies on Thursday.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (8-11-3) is a No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Hayward in the regional finals on Feb. 20. The game will be the first home playoff game for the co-op since 2013. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie defeated the Hurricanes 6-5 on Dec. 17.
The winner will advance to face top-seeded Eau Claire Area in the sectional semifinals on Feb. 25.
The Sabers play at Northern Edge on Thursday.
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi boys hockey 2-4-20
Chi-Hi's Sawyer Bowe leaps over the stick of an Eau Claire Memorial player during a game on Feb. 4 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi boys hockey 2-4-20
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team celebrates after a goal from Isaac Lindstrom on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
