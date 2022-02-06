Prep Hockey Playoffs: Chi-Hi boys earn home game for Division 1 opener

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team will open the Division 1 playoffs at home while the Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey teams will open the postseason on the road.

The statewide playoff pairings were released by the WIAA on Sunday.

The Cardinals (12-9-1) is a No. 6 seed in their Division 1 sectional and will host No. 11 Ashland 9 (9-13-0) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The winner advances to play at No. 3 Eau Claire North (18-4-0) in the semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Hudson is the top seed in the section with Eau Claire Memorial second and Eau Claire North third. Those three teams are also the top-three ranked teams in the state in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll. Chippewa Area Ice Arena is scheduled to host the sectional final on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (11-9) is the No. 5 seed in their sectional and will hit the road to play at No. 4 Western Wisconsin (16-7) in the semifinals on Feb. 17. The Sabers and Stars split their two regular season meetings as Western Wisconsin won the first matchup 7-1 on Nov. 30 before Chippewa Falls/Menomonie earned a 5-3 win on Jan. 11.

The winner advances to face top-seeded St. Croix Valley in the sectional semifinals on Feb. 22. The sectional championship game is scheduled to be hosted also at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Regis/Altoona/McDonell (4-13-1) is a No. 6 seed in its Division 2 sectional and will open play in the semifinals on Feb. 17 or 18 at No. 3 River Falls (8-14). The winner advances to face the winner of the No. 7 Menomonie at No. 2 Somerset semifinal in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The sectional final will take place on Feb. 26 in Somerset.

This year's boys and girls state tournament will be held March 3-5 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

