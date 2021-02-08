Prep Hockey Sectional Notebook: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls take step forward in return to sectionals

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team took a step forward Friday night, advancing to sectionals for the first time since 2014 with a 4-0 victory over Hayward in the regional final.
Paige Steinmetz, Emme Bergh, Joey Schemenauer and Maddie Hebert each scored in the win for the Sabers, who advance to face Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. The win snapped a seven-game postseason losing streak for the Sabers, who last won in the playoffs on Feb. 22, 2014 when the co-op earned a 5-2 victory over top-seeded Hudson as an eight seed in the regional finals.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie has already clinched the co-op’s first winning season since 2011-12 and spent the majority of the season being ranked in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Online state poll. It’s been a building process for the Sabers, led by a large class of seven seniors, many of whom were seeing action on the ice as freshman when the team was 6-17-2.
“I think it’s really rewarding and we’ve worked really hard for this and now it’s our turn to shine and keep trying and see how far we can get,” Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Caroline O’Dell said after Friday’s win.
The program improved its season win total each year from 2016-2020 and has matched last year’s 10 victories in fewer overall games this season.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team advanced to sectionals for the first time since 2014 by scoring a 4-0 shutout victory over Hayward on Friday evening in a regional final matchup at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Paige Steinmetz, Emme Bergh, Joey Schemenauer and Maddie Hebert each scored in the win for the Sabers, who advance to face Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
Western Wisconsin offers a familiar face in Tuesday’s matchup as the Stars edged the Sabers in overtime 3-2 on Dec. 30. The Sabers led 2-1 in the third period before standout forward Ellie Brice scored the second of her three goals, with the final one coming in overtime for the win.
Western Wisconsin posted a 13-4 record during the regular season and ended the year ranked second in the final state poll of the season and offers a stiff test. Brice was third in the state during the regular season in goals scored (27) and total points (29) and goaltender Lauren Sobczak was third statewide in save percentage (94.6) among goaltenders with at least 14 appearances, according to Wisconsin Prep Hockey.
The winner of Tuesday’s semifinal advances to face the victor of the other semifinal between St. Croix Valley and Hudson on Saturday for a trip to state.
“We’re pretty confident in that game as far as our ability,” Menard said of the matchup with the Stars. “I think shots were pretty close (in the first meeting) — I think it was 36-35 or something like that — it was a pretty evenly matched game. We know they’re going to have good goaltending, we know Ellie Brice is a top player in the state, so we’ve got to gameplan for that and limit her scoring opportunities on Tuesday.”
New face
While the Sabers are facing a team they’ve seen this year, the Chi-Hi boys hockey team has a fresh matchup when the second-seeded Cardinals (10-7-1) host third-seeded Stevens Point (15-6) in the Division 1 sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Panthers won the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship during the regular season with unbeaten 10-0 record in league play. Stevens Point had a 6-0 record against common opponents during the regular season, sweeping league matchups against Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids to go with nonconference wins over Madison Edgewood (6-3 on Dec. 3) and Eau Claire North (2-0 on Jan. 15).
Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Regionals: Frenette, Fixmer net hat tricks as Chi-Hi blanks Wisconsin Rapids
Isaac Frenette and Brady Fixmer each registered hat tricks to lead the Chi-Hi boys hockey team in an 8-0 Division 1 regional final victory over Wisconsin Rapids on Friday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Frenette's three goals moved him into first place in program history for career goals scored.
Sophomore forward Kade Smigaj led the Panthers with 22 goals, 28 assists and 50 points in 20 regular season games. Senior forward Brady Dillingham scored 17 goals and 18 assists and junior defenseman Cael Bolton had 11 goals and 20 assists to lead a Panthers team that averaged 5.5 goals per contest.
The winner will advance to face the winner of the Hudson/Eau Claire Memorial semifinal on Saturday in a game scheduled to be played at Marathon Park Ice Arena in Wausau.
Familiar faces
The Big Rivers Conference is still represented in the playoffs across the boys and girls hockey postseasons.
All four girls hockey teams remain alive while five of the seven boys teams are still playing going into Tuesday’s sectional semifinals.
Those numbers will be trimmed after Tuesday with two matchups involving a pair of league teams as the Raiders and Old Abes meet in the Division 1 boys tournament and St. Croix Valley hosts Hudson on the girls side. Top-seeded Eau Claire Area hosts Black River Falls in another girls sectional, top-seeded Rice Lake welcomes Hayward in a Division 2 boys matchup and third-seeded Menomonie plays at second-seeded Somerset in another Division 2 contest.