Prep Hockey Sectional Notebook: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls take step forward in return to sectionals

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team took a step forward Friday night, advancing to sectionals for the first time since 2014 with a 4-0 victory over Hayward in the regional final.

Paige Steinmetz, Emme Bergh, Joey Schemenauer and Maddie Hebert each scored in the win for the Sabers, who advance to face Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. The win snapped a seven-game postseason losing streak for the Sabers, who last won in the playoffs on Feb. 22, 2014 when the co-op earned a 5-2 victory over top-seeded Hudson as an eight seed in the regional finals.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie has already clinched the co-op’s first winning season since 2011-12 and spent the majority of the season being ranked in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Online state poll. It’s been a building process for the Sabers, led by a large class of seven seniors, many of whom were seeing action on the ice as freshman when the team was 6-17-2.

“I think it’s really rewarding and we’ve worked really hard for this and now it’s our turn to shine and keep trying and see how far we can get,” Chippewa Falls/Menomonie senior Caroline O’Dell said after Friday’s win.

The program improved its season win total each year from 2016-2020 and has matched last year’s 10 victories in fewer overall games this season.

