Prep Hockey Sectionals: Chippewa Falls fully represented in finals for first time

Throughout the years the timelines just never lined up.
Until now.
Chippewa Falls will be fully represented in the prep hockey sectional finals as the Chi-Hi boys, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell co-op are each vying for trips to next week's state tournament.
It marks the first time in history all three programs have been a step away from state at the same time in the same year.
Regis/Altoona/McDonell is the first team in action on Friday night by squaring off with Somerset in a Division 2 sectional final matchup in Baldwin. Brenden Bresina, Ben Biskupski and Evan Eckes are rostered members of the team from McDonell in a co-op that also includes Bloomer with Jackson Jones on the team.
The other two teams are in action on Saturday afternoon as fourth-seeded Chippewa Falls/Menomonie plays at second seed St. Croix Valley with a trip to the girls state tourney on the line at 2 p.m. in River Falls, while in Wausau top-seeded Hudson and second-seeded Chi-Hi battles for a spot in the boys state bracket at 3:30 p.m.
Coach Scott Parker has been leading the Chi-Hi boys program for 34 years and said the success of all three programs comes from the commitment of the people in the community, from those driving the Zamboni to those working the concession stands at Chippewa Area Ice Arena that have helped get youngsters on the ice and growing throughout the years. The arena has also seen a number of upgrades in recent years that have led to more opportunities for kids to play.
“There’s been a lot of things to improve the state of hockey here and that’s a reflection," Parker said of the success of the programs. "Two sheets of ice means more ice time.”
Tony Menard is in his seventh year leading a Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls program and said both the Cardinals and Sabers have fed off each other this year, including recently, when the teams played back-to-back in a regional final doubleheader at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
“Coming up to the rink it’s just been a different atmosphere this year with both programs being really competitive in all their games," Menard said. "You just have that energy when you come up here and you see the boys team having success, you see the girls team having success and we both feed off of it.”
All three programs have made appearances in the sectional finals in recent memory, but have never been able to quite get there together. Chi-Hi is a defending Division 1 sectional champion that punched its first ticket to the state tournament since 1999 last year with a 2-1 victory over the Raiders. Overall, the Cardinals are making their fifth sectional final appearance since 2011.
Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell is a game from state for the first time since 2014 when the previously-named Regis/McDonell/Bloomer co-op made back-to-back appearances before falling to Eau Claire Memorial in the one-division boys format.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie is making its first sectional final in the co-op's current version combining Chi-Hi, Menomonie and McDonell together. Chippewa Falls and McDonell first combined to form a team in 2006 and had about as good of a possible first season when the team advanced all the way to the state championship in 2007 and followed it up with a state semifinal appearance in 2008. Andy Skelton was the head coach for those early girls teams and returned to the coaching staff this year as an assistant.
Ironically, all three teams must go through a conference foe in order to advance to state.
Regis/Altoona/McDonell (10-11-1) is a five seed coming off a 7-6 overtime upset of top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville in Tuesday's sectional semifinals. Evan Gustafson had a hat trick, Drew Goettl scored twice and Zackary Howell and Bennett Seelan each added goals with Gustafson's third goal 3:33 into overtime earning the victory. Somerset (14-11-1) beat R/A/M in both Middle Border Conference regular season meetings with a 7-4 win on Jan. 12 in the team's most recent matchup and started the playoffs with wins over Big Rivers squads River Falls and Menomonie.
2-9 Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey stuns top-seeded Western Wisconsin to advance to sectional finals
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team scored once in each period to earn a 3-2 upset of top-seeded Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Kendall Rudiger each scored for the Sabers, who advance to play for a trip to state on Saturday at St. Croix Valley.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (11-6-1) also scored an upset in the sectional semis, knocking off top-seeded Western Wisconsin to advance. The Sabers (11-6-1) head west to River Falls to face the St. Croix Valley Fusion (12-6) at Wildcat Centre on Saturday.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie and St. Croix Valley split their two regular season meetings as the Fusion picked up a 5-3 victory in the first meeting on Jan. 12 before the Sabers returned the favor in a 6-2 triumph three days later. The Fusion have won eight of their last nine games overall with the Sabers supplying the lone blemish during that stretch.
Menard said his team will play with confidence knowing it has beaten the Fusion already, but also will need to play well going against a team ranked third in the final Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll of the regular season. The previous Chi-Hi/McDonell girls co-op defeated the Fusion in the sectional finals in 2007 and 2008 during those previous trips to state.
“They’re a good team and we’ve got to be ready to come to battle," Menard said.
Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Sectionals: Short-handed goals push Chi-Hi past Stevens Point to sectional finals
Short-handed goals early and late were the difference for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team on Tuesday in a 6-4 Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Stevens Point at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Cardinals advance to Saturday's sectional finals to meet Hudson.
Chi-Hi (11-7-1) is also looking to turn the tide after two regular season defeats to its sectional final foe at Marathon Park in Wausau. Top-seeded Hudson (18-3) won the Big Rivers Conference title in the regular season, earning a 4-3 overtime win over the Cardinals on Dec. 22 before a 6-0 shutout in the second meeting on Jan. 25.
However, the second matchup came with Chi-Hi's all-state goaltender Bridger Fixmer sidelined and in the middle of a stretch of eight games in two weeks for the Cardinals to end the regular season. The Raiders bring a deep, talented team to the ice and have seen seven players score at least 20 points during the regular season. They have outscored playoff opponents D.C. Everest and Eau Claire Memorial by a combined margin of 18-1.
Parker knows his team will need to play well on Saturday coming off a 6-4 victory against Stevens Point. Neither team is going to surprise the other and Parker said the focus in practice leading up to Saturday's game would be about sharpening the things the Cardinals do well with a strong cast of eight seniors leading the team one win away from its second trip to state in a row.
“Last year they had the chance to go to Madison and I think this group of seniors wants to do it again," Parker said. "We’re poised. I think the key is practice hard. We’re not teaching any new stuff right now. We’re trying to make sure our passing is tight, our positioning is tight.”