Prep Hockey Sectionals: Chippewa Falls fully represented in finals for first time

Throughout the years the timelines just never lined up.

Until now.

Chippewa Falls will be fully represented in the prep hockey sectional finals as the Chi-Hi boys, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell co-op are each vying for trips to next week's state tournament.

It marks the first time in history all three programs have been a step away from state at the same time in the same year.

Regis/Altoona/McDonell is the first team in action on Friday night by squaring off with Somerset in a Division 2 sectional final matchup in Baldwin. Brenden Bresina, Ben Biskupski and Evan Eckes are rostered members of the team from McDonell in a co-op that also includes Bloomer with Jackson Jones on the team.

The other two teams are in action on Saturday afternoon as fourth-seeded Chippewa Falls/Menomonie plays at second seed St. Croix Valley with a trip to the girls state tourney on the line at 2 p.m. in River Falls, while in Wausau top-seeded Hudson and second-seeded Chi-Hi battles for a spot in the boys state bracket at 3:30 p.m.