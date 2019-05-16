BLOOMER — Carter Welch has been a trailblazer for the Bloomer Iron Hawks weightlifting team.
Thursday was his latest significant achievement as the senior signed to powerlift collegiately at Midland University.
Welch wrapped up a national championship at the USA Powerlifting High School National Championships in late March and is a three-time state record holder for his age group.
Midland University is an NAIA college in Fremont, Nebraska.
“It feels great. It’s really awesome to know that finally all my hard work over the last seven years paid off," Welch said. "I made it to that next level of lifting, I’ll be able to take it further than high school.”
Welch entered the program as a sixth grader and quickly fell in love with the sport. He's grown as the program has, emerging as a leader for an Iron Hawks group that qualified 17 lifters for nationals.
“I’m very proud of the team, every single person has worked hard this entire year for everything they’ve accomplished and for me to be able to have the first national champion and have the first kid sign to go to Midland, I think it’s going to bring a lot of awareness to the program," Welch said.
Welch earned a national championship in Alexandria, Louisiana earlier this year in the cumulative squat/lift/deadlift competition, becoming the first person in program history to win a national title.
“I’ve kept the same routine throughout all my meets. I try to go in with a clear head," Welch said of his national championship. "I really don’t worry about numbers or anything. So for me it was just another meet in my mind, just to not have myself get all psyched out or anything. I just went into it very calm headed, took it one lift at a time and ended up coming out on top which was awesome.”
Earlier in the year at the state championships, Welch set records in the squat, bench and squat/lift/deadlift combo.
Bloomer coach Glen Steffen was the person to introduce Welch to powerlifting and is proud of the gains Welch has made — both as a lifter and a person.
“He’s been such an amazing young man," Steffen said of Welch. "He’s grown up so much, especially these last two years and I can’t say enough about him. He’s a great leader and he supports the kids and they support each other.”
Welch has come to the forefront of the program as a leader, helping those younger lifters much the same way he was helped during his formative years. He's also emerged as an example of how far hard work can take you.
“I’ve had a lot of kids come to talk to me already and a lot of them bring that Carter really lifts a lot of weights and I say yes he does. Look at him, he started when you started," Steffen said.
And as Welch heads off to Nebraska to continue his weightlifting career, he plans on maintaining a strong presence with the Iron Hawks team.
“They’re definitely going to know about Bloomer out at Midland know just with me being there but also I’m also excited to go out there, learn from the best and bring it back here when I come home for breaks to be able to help out kids with form and things we may not look at the same way here," Welch said.
Given the type of person and competitor Welch is, that is not a surprise.
“He really cares about people," Steffen said of Welch. "Sometimes it might not seem like it but he does. He’s a very caring young man that will do anything for anybody.”
