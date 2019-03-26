BLOOMER — The required discipline that comes with excelling at powerlifting has never fazed Carter Welch.
The Bloomer senior found his calling in the sport at an early age and leads a strong group of 17 lifters from the Bloomer Iron Hawks team that qualified for this week’s USA Powerlifting High School National Championships, beginning Wednesday and running through this weekend in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Welch is a four-time national qualifier, owns three state lifting records in his age class and is a leader in many ways for the Iron Hawks. Welch was introduced to the sport by Bloomer coach Glen Steffen, who founded the program in 2006. Steffen taught middle school physical education when Welch was in sixth grade and during a parent-teacher conference Steffen spoke with Welch’s parents and felt their son would be a natural for the sport.
Welch played basketball in middle school and after he and his parents learned more about the sport, he knew it was something he was eager to be a part of.
“It was something new but it was something I was excited to try,” Welch said.
Welch’s first exposure to weightlifting would be enough to scare many middle schoolers off. He lifted three times a week before school with Steffen in the high school weight room, surrounded by high schooler lifters. But Welch quickly found the environment wasn’t intimidating, it was inviting.
“Coming in as a sixth grader and coming to the high school to lift with high schoolers in the morning is kind of scary,” Welch said. “They’re big high schoolers and I’m a little middle schooler but they were so welcoming. It was a great overall community. Everyone was there to (help) better each other.”
The inclusion and camaraderie of the sport is what has kept Welch and many others involved. Welch loves the sport and that it gives lifters of all abilities and any with special needs their chance to participate in the same way.
“No one sits the bench you could say,” Welch said. “Everyone gets their chance on the platform and for those kids it’s the best thing in the world for them. They’re not out there to break records but the fact they can go out there, do something and be recognized for it is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in any sport.”
The fundamentals of powerlifting also carry over into other sports. Welch was a first team All-Heart O’North Conference and All-Chippewa County selection on the offensive line for the Bloomer football team last fall as the 6-foot-1, 280-pound Welch helped power the Blackhawks in the trenches.
“Carter has been a constant for Bloomer for two seasons. He is a player that goes unnoticed but has been crucial for our success,” Bloomer coach John Post said of Welch in The Herald’s all-county football issue last November. “He is a very good football player.”
But powerlifting doesn’t just help on the gridiron, a number of Bloomer’s lifters have found success in sports besides football.
“With powerlifting it really focuses on the basics of every other sport,” Welch said. “In any other sport you play, you need to be strong and in order to be the best and to compete with the best you’re going to want to have a solid strength program under you.”
Welch is a Type 1 diabetic, also known as juvenile diabetes. Welch was diagnosed when he was 4-years old and said the learned discipline that comes with managing diabetes has helped him in powerlifting.
“Being diabetic has been a blessing. It’s taught me so much discipline,” Welch said. “It’s taught me a lot about my body, body control and I couldn’t ask for anything else. I don’t consider it a disease at all. It’s part of who I am. I don’t let it define me but at the same time I’ve pushed far beyond things most people think ‘How could a diabetic be doing that?’”
Welch owns three state records in his age group with a squat lift of 606 pounds, bench press of 363 pounds and a cumulative squat/lift/deadlift of 1,586 pounds. Welch plans to continuing powerlifting as he heads to college, possibly on scholarship. Regardless of where he goes for higher education, Welch plans to keep giving back to Bloomer and return to help Steffen and the staff teach when he can.
“I can’t just give it up. There’s no way,” Welch said. “I’ve been dedicated this long. I’ve seen so much progress in myself and others. It’d almost be foolish for me to stop.”
This year’s Bloomer team has around 30 lifters. Nineteen of those lifters qualified for the state meet, 17 qualified for nationals with 10 of those 17 slated to compete later this week. It’s consistent growth and buzz for the program that has its coach rightfully proud.
“I get goosebumps just thinking about it,” Steffen said. “It’s great to see these kids come and want to do this.”
Parents of children as young as fourth grade have reached out to Steffen about wanting to participate in powerlifting. The now retired Steffen begins teaching power lifters in sixth grade, schooling those youngsters on the fundamentals. Carter was once of those youths, someone Steffen classified as a ‘handful’ when he taught him in gym class in middle school that has grown into a model student/athlete for the school.
“His work ethic has been unbelievable,” Steffen said of Welch. “Other kids see that and see what it’s made him and where it’s got him.”