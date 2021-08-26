Prep Preview: Two-time sectional qualifier Felmlee leads Stanley-Boyd girls golf

The Stanley-Boyd girls golf team is a year older, wiser and fifth-year coach Devon Wenndt believes better.

The Orioles bring back experience, including a sectional qualifier from last year’s team, as Stanley-Boyd looks to make some noise in the CloverCroix Conference.

Junior Emme Felmlee is a two-time Division 2 individual sectional qualifier, including last season when she finished tied for 29th at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake after shooting a 108. Felmlee earned All-CloverCroix Conference first-team honors during the regular season and is joined by senior Bella Green as a veteran duo to lead the Orioles.

“With a team full of upperclassmen, the time to improve is here,” Wenndt said. “I would love to see the team scoring average drop this year to somewhere around the 200 mark. To achieve this will not mean more good shots, but fewer disastrous ones as well as getting out of trouble effectively.”

As a team, the Orioles were fifth in the cumulative season standings, edged by Colfax/Elk Mound by a half point for fourth place. Eau Claire Regis/Altoona beat Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek by one point for the league crowd, and Wenndt expects the reigning league champions to be strong again this season.

Prep Girls Golf: Chi-Hi finishes fourth at home invitational The Chi-Hi girls golf team finished in fourth place at its home invitational on Monday at La…

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}