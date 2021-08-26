Prep Preview: Two-time sectional qualifier Felmlee leads Stanley-Boyd girls golf

The Stanley-Boyd girls golf team is a year older, wiser and fifth-year coach Devon Wenndt believes better.
The Orioles bring back experience, including a sectional qualifier from last year’s team, as Stanley-Boyd looks to make some noise in the CloverCroix Conference.
Junior Emme Felmlee is a two-time Division 2 individual sectional qualifier, including last season when she finished tied for 29th at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake after shooting a 108. Felmlee earned All-CloverCroix Conference first-team honors during the regular season and is joined by senior Bella Green as a veteran duo to lead the Orioles.
“With a team full of upperclassmen, the time to improve is here,” Wenndt said. “I would love to see the team scoring average drop this year to somewhere around the 200 mark. To achieve this will not mean more good shots, but fewer disastrous ones as well as getting out of trouble effectively.”
As a team, the Orioles were fifth in the cumulative season standings, edged by Colfax/Elk Mound by a half point for fourth place. Eau Claire Regis/Altoona beat Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek by one point for the league crowd, and Wenndt expects the reigning league champions to be strong again this season.
The Chi-Hi girls golf team finished in fourth place at its home invitational on Monday at La…
Stanley-Boyd opened the season at an invite hosted by Wausau West on Aug. 13 before finishing tied for 10th in the Eau Claire North Husky Invite on Monday at Lake Hallie Golf Club. The Orioles tied with Colfax/Elk Mound for the position as Felmlee shot a 98 across 18 holes to lead the way. Felmlee came back to take 17th at Monday’s Chi-Hi invite.
Triton swim co-op growing
The Lake Holcombe/Ladysmith/Flambeau/Bruce/Bloomer girls swimming co-op has continued to grow and has athletes poised for big seasons.
Lake Holcombe senior and co-captain Brooke Lechleitner returns after taking third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-freestyle at the Division 2 state girls swimming championships last season. She is joined by fellow co-captain junior Madeline Bunton, who was fifth in the 200 and 500 freestyles at state a season ago.
The Tritons welcome in a five-swimmer freshman class to go with eight juniors and others for the growing co-op.
Coach Matt Bunton said his team is focused on improving the precision of their starts and turns as well as their overall technique.
The co-op opened the season last Thursday in Merrill and were back in action on Wednesday in Colby. The Tritons have three home meets in Ladysmith this season — vs. Lakeland Union on Sept. 2, Antigo on Sept. 23 and Tomahawk on Oct. 7.