VIROQUA — It didn't take Ella Ausman long to net the game-winning goal for the Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team on Saturday.
Ausman scored the overtime winner 46 seconds into the extra frame on an assist from Olivia Klass as Chi-Hi/Menomonie defeated Viroqua 5-4 in a nonconference matchup.
Five different players scored in the win for Chi-Hi/Menomonie as Megan Klass, Samantha Kukuk, Abigail Martin, Kendall Rudiger and Ausman each found the back of the net. Olivia Klass, Rudiger and Ausman each had assists as well in the victory.
Erin Simonson scored two goals for Viroqua.
Haley Frank stopped 27 shots in net for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (5-8-2).
Chi-Hi/Menomonie hosts Hudson in a Big Rivers Conference contest on Thursday in Chippewa Falls.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi sixth at Maroon and Gold invite
At Minneapolis, the Cardinals finished in the upper half of the team results of the Tiger Division at the University of Minnesota Maroon and Gold invite.
Ian Olson led the way for the Cardinals by winning the 100-yard breaststroke in one minute, two seconds. Zach Topritzhofer finished in third place in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:07.13 and was also sixth in the 200 freestyle.
The 200 medley relay team of Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Gabe Vargas and Cooper Porzondek finished in fourth place with a time of one minute, 46.90 seconds. Porzondek was also fifth in the 100 freestyle and ninth in the 50 freestyle.
Chi-Hi is off until a Big Rivers Conference dual at Menomonie on Jan. 17.
Girls Basketball
Stanley-Boyd 67, Spring Valley 32
At Stanley, Arianna Mason almost outscored the Cardinals herself in a nonconference victory.
Mason led the Orioles with 31 points, 19 in the first half to help Stanley-Boyd (4-8) build a 34-11 lead at the break.
Marissa Gustafson scored 15 points and Hannah Hause added eight in the victory.
Sandy Bune, Lexi Johansen and Larissa Stark each had six points for Spring Valley (1-8).
Stanley-Boyd plays at McDonell on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Chi-Hi's Kaz, Pahl third at Bluejay Challenge
At Merrill, Ross Kaz and Taylor Pahl each finished in third place to pace the Cardinals at the Bluejay Challenge.
Kaz and Pahl each went 4-1 in matchups at 160 and 285 pounds, respectively, for the Cardinals. Kaz capped his day with a pinfall win over Rhinelander's Eric Grulke for third place. Pahl defeated Prairie du Chien's Jerrod Osterkamp by pin in his third place matchup.
Daniel Moucha finished fifth at 138 pounds with four wins and David Hughes was sixth at 106 pounds after a 3-2 day as well for the Cardinals, who were 11th as a team with 218.5 points. Tomahawk won the team championship with 426 points.
Chi-Hi hosts its annual invitational next Saturday.
Stanley-Boyd's Brenner first at Lehrke tournament
At Schofield, Blaine Brenner finished 5-0 on the day to finish first at 106 pounds at the Fred Lehrke Wrestling Tournament hosted by D.C. Everest.
Brenner won four of his five matches by pinfall, three coming in 51 seconds or fewer. He also picked up a technical fall victory en route to the top spot. Tyler Krizan and Sean Hassamer each finished second at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.
Brandon Buck (113), Dustin Bergman (126), Joey McDermond (145) and Preston Potaczek (170) each finished fifth. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee finished fifth in team standings with 192 points as Stratford (405) won the title.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee hosts Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal in a Cloverbelt Conference dual on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.