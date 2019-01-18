STANLEY — Three players finished in double figures to lead the McDonell boys basketball team to a 60-40 Western Cloverbelt victory over Stanley-Boyd on Friday evening.
Charlie Bleskachek totaled 14 points to lead the Macks (8-5, 5-3). Eion Kressin had 13 and Cory Hoglund added 12.
Noah Gillingham had a game-high 19 points for the Orioles (3-9, 2-6). LJ Schmelzer added 12.
McDonell has a nonconference matchup at Clear Lake on Saturday, while Stanley-Boyd resumes play on Thursday when it hosts Cadott.
Bloomer 57, Cumberland 44
At Cumberland, the Blackhawks took down the Beavers in a Heart O'North matchup.
Zach Ruf scored 17 points to lead Bloomer (10-2, 7-1). Bradley Sarauer had 10 and Caleb Ruf and John Bleskacek each scored eight.
The Blackhawks made nine triples for the game, with Zach Ruf making three.
Andrew Barnes and Jack Martens both had 11 points for Cumberland (9-4, 5-3).
Bloomer is at Ladysmith on Tuesday.
Flambeau 54, New Auburn 41
At New Auburn, the Trojans were unable to pick up an East Lakeland Conference win against the Falcons.
Ethan Patz had 17 points and Michael Pederson added 14 to lead New Auburn (3-9, 2-4).
Ethan Martin had a game-high 23 for Flambeau (8-4, 6-0).
The Trojans play Bruce on the road Tuesday.
Thorp 52, Altoona 35
At Thorp, a huge night from Ethan Reis helped the Cardinals beat the Rails in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Reis had a game-high 32 points including five 3-pointers for the Cardinals (6-7, 3-5).
Gage Eisold scored nine for the Rails (5-8, 4-4).
Thorp plays at Colby on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 68, Eau Claire North 33
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals stayed unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play with a win over the Huskies.
Aaliyah McMillan scored 19 points to lead Chi-Hi (11-3, 7-0). Caelan Givens added 16 and Ashley Hanley made three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points.
Kellie Smereck scored nine points for Eau Claire North (5-9, 2-5).
Chi-Hi hosts Stevens Point on Tuesday.
Bloomer 71, Cameron 56
At Cameron, the Blackhawks earned a nonconference victory over the Comets.
Four Blackhawks scored in double figures led by Sierra Raine's 15 points. Samantha Buchholtz had 14, Vanessa Jenneman 12 and Chloee Swartz added 11.
Raine led team with 10 rebounds and Jenneman added nine. Elle Kramschuster had seven boards and four steals for Bloomer (14-1).
Payton Sevals scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds for Cameron (9-3).
Bloomer is at Ladysmith on Tuesday.
Flambeau 62, New Auburn 39
At New Auburn, the Trojans were defeated by the Falcons in an East Lakeland Conference game.
Nadia Rada scored 22 points to lead New Auburn (1-11, 1-6). Faith Baker, Zoey Rada and Emily Bischel each contributed four points.
Flambeau (6-8, 6-1) was led by 22 points from Kristen Lawton.
New Auburn travels to Bruce on Tuesday.
