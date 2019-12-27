MIDDLETON — Four players scored at least eight points for the Chi-Hi boys basketball team as the Cardinals edged Stoughton 55-54 on Friday at the Cardinal Holiday Showcase.
Joe Reuter had a team-high 16 points for Chi-Hi (5-2) with Nick Bruder adding 13 points and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. Kansas Smith scored eight points including a pair of 3-pointers in the win.
Adam Hobson led all scorers with 19 points for Stoughton (6-2), who trailed 31-27 at halftime.
Chi-Hi returns to Big Rivers Conference action at Eau Claire Memorial next Friday.
Catholic Central 53, McDonell 47
At Mequon, the Macks rallied but fell to the Hilltoppers at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout.
JD Bohaty led all players with 25 points including three 3-pointers and added five rebounds and three steals for the Macks (6-1). Eion Kressin scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds in defeat.
Brandon Pum had 13 points for Catholic Central (6-1).
McDonell faces Saint Thomas More on Saturday in another game at the shootout.
Stanley-Boyd 44, Mondovi 37 (OT)
At Mondovi, the Orioles outscored the Buffaloes 9-2 in overtime to earn a win.
Brady Potaczek led Stanley-Boyd (2-4) with 13 poins with Carsen Hause and Lucas Smith each scoring nine.
Jarod Falkner had 11 points for Mondovi (2-4).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Altoona on Jan. 7.
Gilmanton 77, Cornell 40
At Gilmanton, the Chiefs fell in a nonconference matchup.
Caleb Balow scored 12 points for Cornell (0-6) and was joined in double figures by Austin Bowe with 10 points.
Carson Rieck led all scorers with 22 points for Gilmanton (4-4).
Cornell hosts Birchwood on Jan. 7.
Girls Basketball
Arrowhead 50, Chi-Hi 43
At Middleton, the Cardinals fell at the Cardinal Holiday Showcase.
Aaliyah McMillan led Chi-Hi with 16 points while Caelan Givens scored 14 points and Alexis Zenner finished with eight points for the Cardinals (5-5).
Phoebe Frentzel scored 18 points for Arrowhead (4-3).
Chi-Hi faces Homestead on Saturday in another game at the showcase.
Stanley-Boyd 66, Flambeau 30
At Tony, the Orioles raced out to a 35-13 halftime lead in a victory over the Falcons.
Teagen Becker had a team-best 20 points including four 3-pointers for the Orioles. Lily Hoel scored 19 points while Leslie Derks finished with 12 points as the Orioles (5-3) made eight 3-pointers.
Kristen Lawton scored 20 points for Flambeau (4-1).
Stanley-Boyd plays at Eau Claire Regis next Friday.
Gilmanton 49, Cornell 24
At Gilmanton, the Chiefs fell in a nonconference matchup.
Erin Crowell and Bryanna Bonander each scored seven points for the Chiefs (2-5).
Lydia Evans, Cali Flick and Taylor Hovey each had eight points for Gilmanton (3-4).
Cornell hosts Birchwood on Jan. 7.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi wins Baraboo quad
At Baraboo, the Cardinals won ten total events on the way to a team victory.
Zach Topritzhofer won the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle events while Ian Olson won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Ryan Beranek (200 individual medley), Cooper Porzondek (100 freestyle) Gabe Vargas (100 individual medley), and Andrew Olson (100 backstroke) were victorious in their respective individual races with the 200 medley relay team (Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Vargas and Porzondek) and the 200 freestyle relay (Porzondek, Andrew Olson, Vargas, Ian Olson) also winning their races.
Porzondek was second in the 200 butterfly and Vargas was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly as Chi-Hi finished with 580 points with Platteville/Lancaster second with 378.
Chi-Hi competes in an invitational hosted by Minneapolis South on Jan. 4.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 8, Rochester Lourdes 1
At Rochester, Minn., the Cardinals scored three goals apiece in the first and second periods of a win over the Eagles at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival.
Isaac Lindstrom netted a hat trick for the Cardinals (9-1) while Owen Krista scored twice in the victory. Nick Carlson, Ben Steinmetz and Isaac Frenette scored goals as well.
Zach LeMay stopped 10 shots in net for Chi-Hi.
The Cardinals face Fargo South/Shanley (N.D.) on Saturday in their final game at the festival.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0-1-1 in Eau Claire
At Eau Claire, the Sabers lost in overtime to Bay Port and tied Fond du Lac in two games at a tournament hosted by Eau Claire Area.
Sidney Polzin scored in the second period of the overtime loss to Bay Port while Haley Frank stopped 37 of 39 shots she faced.
Madelyn Hebert and Polzin scored against Fond du Lac with Caroline O'Dell making 32 saves in goal for the Sabers (3-6-1).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie faces Black River Falls on Saturday morning in Eau Claire.