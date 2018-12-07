MENOMONIE — Four players finished in double figures for the Chi-Hi boys basketball team as the Cardinals defeated Menomonie 48-35 on Friday evening in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Tyler Robarge and Alex Nelson each scored 11 points for the Cardinals (1-3, 1-0) while Nolan Hutzler and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt each had 10 points in the victory. The Chi-Hi defense limited Menomonie to just 15 second-half points after taking a 28-20 lead into halftime.
Davis Barthen and Jace Kressin each scored eight points for Menomonie (2-2, 0-2).
The Cardinals have a quick turnaround, hosting Stevens Point on Saturday night.
Bruce 54, New Auburn 41
At New Auburn, the Red Raiders ran past the Trojans in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Michael Pederson had 13 points and Ethan Patz added 11 for New Auburn (1-3, 0-1).
Kevin Brockman scored 19 points for Bruce (3-2, 1-0).
New Auburn hosts Prairie Farm on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Lake Holcombe 39, Flambeau 33
At Holcombe, the Chieftains snapped a couple notable streaks in an East Lakeland Conference win over the Falcons.
The win snaps a 13-game losing streak for the Chieftains to the Falcons that dates back to 2012. The win also ends Flambeau's 72-game winning streak in league play.
Megan Lechleitner led the Chieftains with 15 points while Brooke Lechleitner added nine and Allison Golat-Hattamer scored seven.
Lake Holcombe (3-3, 1-1) hosts Shell Lake on Tuesday.
Fall Creek 60, McDonell 48
At McDonell, the Crickets topped the Macks in a battle of Western Cloverbelt unbeatens.
Maggie Craker and Anna Geissler each scored 11 points and Jessica Eisenreich added nine for the Macks (3-1, 2-1).
Katelyn Hong had 16 points for Fall Creek (3-1, 3-0).
McDonell plays at Osseo-Fairchild next Thursday.
Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28
At Chetek, the Blackhawks remained unbeaten with a convincing Heart O'North Conference win over the Bulldogs.
Sierra Raine and Isabella Jenneman led the Blackhawks (5-0, 3-0) in scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while each pulling down four rebounds. Samantha Buchholtz scored nine points and Vanessa Jenneman added seven in the win.
Madison Haas had 12 points for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1-5, 1-2).
Bloomer hosts Spooner on Tuesday.
Thorp 46, Stanley-Boyd 38
At Thorp, the Cardinals beat the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Arianna Mason had a team-high 11 points for Stanley-Boyd (1-4, 1-2) while Marissa Gustafson added nine points.
Kaytlyn Stunkel led all scorers with 12 points for the Cardinals (2-4, 1-2) and Ellie Windl chipped in with eight.
Thorp plays at Gilman on Tuesday while Stanley-Boyd is off until playing at Altoona on Thursday.
Osseo-Fairchild 65, Cadott 37
At Osseo, the Thunder pulled away to a Western Cloverbelt win over Cadott.
Jada Kowalczyk led Cadott with 12 points while Kaitlyn Tice added nine points on three 3-pointers for the Hornets (2-3, 0-3).
Sophiah Filla had a game-best 13 points for Osseo-Fairchild (2-3, 1-2).
Cadott hosts Gilmanton on Monday.
Bruce 38, New Auburn 36 (OT)
At New Auburn, the Red Raiders edged the Trojans in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Tied at 33 at the end of regulation Bruce (3-3, 1-1) outscored the Trojans 5-3 in overtime
Nadia Rada had a game-high 18 points to lead New Auburn (0-4, 0-2). Emma Bishel and Anna Koteras each added six.
Halle Anderson had 15 points to lead the Red Raiders.
New Auburn hosts Prairie Farm on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.