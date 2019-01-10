BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team maintained its top spot in the Heart O'North Conference with a dominant 64-7 win over Cumberland on Thursday evening.
Isabella Jenneman led Bloomer with 10 points in a balanced scoring effort that had six players score at least six points. Chloee Swartz added eight points, Elle Kramschuster, Vanessa Jenneman and Larissa Fossum scored seven and Emma Seibel finished with six in the win.
Bloomer (11-1, 8-0) jumped out to a 34-2 lead at halftime in the win over the Beavers (0-13, 0-9).
Bloomer plays at Ladysmith on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Regis 53, McDonell 48
At Eau Claire, the Ramblers edged the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Cory Hoglund scored 17 points and Charlie Bleskachek added 12 points for the Macks (6-5, 3-3).
Cade Osborn led all scorers with 19 points for the Ramblers (8-2, 4-2).
McDonell hosts Cadott on Tuesday.
Altoona 86, Cadott 59
At Cadott, the Hornets fell to the Railroaders in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Coy Bowe and Mason Poehls each scored 15 points for Cadott (2-7, 0-6) while Brad Irwin added eight.
Jake Meyer led all scorers with 24 points for Altoona (5-6, 4-2).
Fall Creek 51, Thorp 43
At Fall Creek, the Cardinals were edged in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Ethan Reis led Thorp (4-6, 2-4) with 14 points.
Joey Kinderman scored a game-high 25 points for the Crickets (6-4, 3-3).
Thorp plays at nonconference opponent Owen-Withee on Saturday before getting back to conference play on Tuesday when it hosts Eau Claire Regis.
Boys Hockey
Hudson 4, Chi-Hi 0
At Hudson, a pair of goals in the first and third periods helped the Raiders blank the Cardinals in Big Rivers action.
Jaden Hoople made 30 saves in goal for the Cardinals (9-5-1, 5-2-0).
Four different players scored in the win for Hudson (9-3-1, 5-2-0).
Chi-Hi is off until hosting Menomonie on Thursday, Jan. 17.
Wrestling
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 48, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal 34
At Stanley, the Orioles earned a Cloverbelt Conference win.
Ruben Sanchez (120 pounds), Dustin Bergman (126), Russel Dorn (132), Dalton McDermond (145), Preston Potaczek (170), Sean Hassemer (285) and Blaine Brenner (106) all scored pinfall wins to go with one forfeit victory for Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee.
The Orioles are back in action on Saturday at the Chi-Hi invite.
