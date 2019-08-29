RIVER FALLS — Ella Behling and Ben LeMay led the way for the Chi-Hi girls and boys cross country team, respectively, on Thursday afternoon at the season-opening River Falls Extreme Meet.
Behling finished seventh to lead the girls team while LeMay came home eighth as the top finisher for the boys.
Behling, Haley Mason (12th), Lydia Fish (15th), Brooklyn Sandvig (24th) and Gabi Sweitzer (28th) were the scoring runners for the Cardinal girls as they finished second place out of 12 teams with 86 points as Owatonna (Minn.) won with 63 points.
LeMay, Ryan Beranek (14th), Noah Graffunder (26th), Kansas Smith (31st) and Logan Scott (41st) were the top finishing boys runners as Chi-Hi finished fifth out of 12 with 152 points. River Falls (23) won the boys team title.
The Bloomer boys finished ninth as a team (261) and the girls finished 11th as a team (308). Jaden Holum came home 22nd and Jaden Ryan was 43rd to lead the boys while Kylie Culver (50th) and Grace Anderson (59th) were the top finishers for the Bloomer girls.
Boys Soccer
Wausau West 4, Chi-Hi 0
At Dorais Field, the Warriors blanked the Cardinals in a nonconference game.
Wausau West scored three goals in the first half before adding one in the second half.
Chi-Hi (0-2) opens Big Rivers Conference play at Rice Lake on Tuesday.