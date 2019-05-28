MARSHFIELD — Two runs in the the top of the seventh pushed the Chi-Hi softball team to a 4-3 win over Marshfield in Division 1 sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
The Cardinals play Stevens Point on Thursday in the sectional final hosted by D.C. Everest.
Emme Bergh drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a single to plate Mallory Sterling and Abby Staves to put the Cardinals in front in the seventh.
Chi-Hi scored twice in the third as Nicole Crumbaker and Alisia Palms had run-scoring singles. Marshfield took the lead with three in the fourth.
Crumbaker led the offense going 3-for-4 and Staves added two hits. Crumbaker relieved Sterling in the circle and tossed 3.1 hitless innings with three strikeouts.
Prescott 9,
Stanley-Boyd 3
At Prescott, the Orioles jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Cardinals scored the final nine runs in a Division 3 sectional semifinal.
Arianna Mason led off the game with a solo home run before Josie Podalak drove in two with a two-out double.
Prescott scored four runs in the fifth to take the lead and then added five more in the sixth.
Podalak was 2-for-3 with the two runs batted in and Marissa Gustafson had a hit and scored a run.
Prescott faces Bloomer in Thursday’s sectional finals.
Thorp 4,
Glenwood City 1
At Thorp, the Cardinals pulled away with a three-run third inning to win a Division 4 sectional semifinal contest over the Hilltoppers.
Thorp faces Clayton/Turtle Lake on Thursday in Shell Lake in the sectional finals.
Danielle Stroinski and Cassidy Stroinski both went 2-for-3. Danielle Stroinski scored a run, Hailey Zurakowski crossed home plate twice and Brittany Rosemeyer had a hit and two runs batted in.
Kaitlyn Tyznik struck out 10 in a complete game win.
Baseball
Bloomer 6, Phillips 0
At Bloomer, Cole Schwab struck out 13 in a dominant performance to push the Blackhawks to the Division 3 regional finals.
Schwab allowed four hits and one run while punching out a baker’s dozen in a complete game win as the second-seeded Blackhawks advance to play at top-seeded Chequamegon on Wednesday.
Ty Davis was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in while Schwab added two RBIs and Zach Ruf had two hits and a walk for the Blackhawks.
Bloomer scored three runs in the sixth inning to help put the game out of reach.
Spring Valley 3,
McDonell 2
At Spring Valley, the Macks were edged in a Division 4 regional semifinal matchup.
Kendren Gullo doubled and Tanner Opsal drove in one for the Macks, who scored a run in the sixth and seventh to tie the game before the top-seeded Cardinals won on a walk-off.
Gullo struck out four while allowing one run in four innings of relief.
Thorp 9, Rib Lake 0
At Rib Lake, the Cardinals stunned the top-seeded Redmen in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Logan Kroeplin was 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Isaac Soumis had two hits including a triple and Charlie Hauser had a double and two runs batted in.
Chris Komanec struck out nine in 5.2 innings to earn the win for the Cardinals.
Boys Golf
Bowe leads Cadott at Cumberland sectional
At Cumberland, Coy Bowe shot a 92 to tie for 20th place at a Division 3 sectional at Cumberland Golf Course.
Bowe tied with Glenwood City’s Dillon Hierlmeier as the Hornets finished sixth as a team with a 387 as Luck/Frederic (338) and Spring Valley (339) advanced to state as the top-two team finishers.
Zak Schofield carded a 93 to tie for 22nd while Sam Briggs and Brant Bowe each shot 101s to round out the scoring golfers for the Hornets. Thorp’s Alex Tyznik tied for 17th with a 90 and Riley Frankewicz carded a 102 for the Cardinals.
Eleva-Strum’s Issac Larabee earned medalist honors with a 75, defeating Cameron’s Brice Kalbunde in a playoff. Grantsburg’s Jared Lee also advanced to state as an individual qualifier by winning a playoff.