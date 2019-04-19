NEW RICHMOND — Explosive offensive innings were the difference for the Chi-Hi baseball team on Friday as the Cardinals swept a nonconference doubleheader at New Richmond. Chi-Hi won 10-0 in game one and 9-3 in game two.
The Cardinals (7-2) led 1-0 in game one before adding plenty of insurance in the sixth. Chi-Hi scored nine times and closed the door in the bottom of the inning for the six-inning victory.
Nolan Hutzler led the way offensively going 2-for-4 with three runs driven in. He also added a run scored.
Nate Hayes had two hits and scored once and plated a run while Matt Pomietlo crossed the plate twice.
Logan Erickson struck out three in five innings of work to get the win.
In game two the Cardinals scored eight times in the fourth to pull away and earn the doubleheader sweep.
Hutzler knocked in another two runs, while Luke Franz also drove in two.
Pomietlo scored two runs and had a run batted in and Dane Weiland and Caleb Gardow each added a double.
Johnny Bilda got the win on the mound tossing six innings with five strikeouts.
James Schutte allowed one hit in 3.2 innings of relief for New Richmond (5-4).
Chi-Hi plays at Rice Lake on Tuesday.
