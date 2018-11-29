A big second half from the McDonell boys basketball team was enough to get a 64-54 victory over Stanley-Boyd in the Western Cloverbelt Conference opener for both teams on Thursday at McDonell.
Trailing by 25-22 at the break the Macks poured in 42 second-half points to overtake the lead and get the win.
Charlie Bleskachek had a game-high 21 points to lead the Macks (2-0, 1-0). Cory Hoglund chipped in 18 and JD Bohaty added 12.
Bohaty connected three times from deep for McDonell with Hoglund knocking down two shots from distance.
Noah Gillingham scored a team-high 19 points for the Orioles (1-1, 0-1), with LJ Schmelzer contributing 12 and Clayton Carlson also in double figures with 10.
Both McDonell and Stanley-Boyd are in action on Saturday at the Northwest TipOff Classic at UW-Stout. McDonell faces off with Colfax and Stanley-Boyd matches up with Bloomer.
Independence 47, New Auburn 42
At New Auburn, the Trojans' second half comeback fell short in a nonconference battle with the Indees.
New Auburn (1-1) outscored the Indees in the second half after trailing 26-17 at the break.
Michael Pederson hit two 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 14 points. Ethan Harder had 11 and Ethan Patz added seven.
Sam Killian had a game-high 18 points for Independence (1-0).
New Auburn has a nonconference contest at Shell Lake on Monday.
Augusta 47, Cornell 29
At Cornell, the Chiefs fell to the Beavers in a nonconference contest.
Ryan Larson had a game-high 13 points to lead the Chiefs. Riley Gingras made the lone 3-pointer for Cornell on his way to eight points.
Ryan Grunewald and Tanner Alix each had 10 points for Augusta (1-0).
Cornell trailed 25-14 at the half.
Cornell (0-3) begins East Lakeland Conference play at Lake Holcombe on Tuesday.
Rib Lake 89, Lake Holcombe 60
At Rib Lake, the Chieftains were unable to contain the Redmen offense in a nonconference loss.
Kaden Crank had a game-high 23 points and Kaden Kinney added 18 for Lake Holcombe (0-1)
Steven Petkau had 18 points as Rib Lake had four players in double figures.
Rib Lake (1-1) pulled ahead 52-27 at halftime.
The Chieftains host Cornell to begin the East Lakeland Conference slate on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 74, Cumberland 19
At Cumberland, the Blackhawks opened Heart O'North Conference action with a lopsided victory over the Beavers to remain unbeaten on the season.
Bloomer jumped to a 50-11 lead over the Beavers (0-3, 0-1) at halftime.
Samantha Buchholtz and Abby Zeman each scored 12 points to lead Bloomer. Isabelle Jenneman had 10 with Chloee Swartz adding nine.
The Blackhawks (3-0, 1-0) return to the court on Tuesday at home versus Ladysmith.
Independence 55, New Auburn 26
At New Auburn, the Indees pulled away from the Trojans with a big second half in nonconference matchup.
New Auburn (0-2) trailed 20-16 at the break, but Indees scored 35 points while limiting the Trojans to three second-half field goals.
Nadia Rada led New Auburn with 11 points. Zoey Rada made both of the team's two 3-pointers on her way to 10 points.
Faith Baker had four assists and three steals.
The Indees (3-0) were led by 15 points from Ziy Conner.
New Auburn starts East Lakeland Conference action next Tuesday at Flambeau.
Augusta 65, Cornell 29
At Cornell, the Chiefs were defeated by the Beavers in a nonconference matchup.
Erin Crowell scored 10 points to lead Cornell (0-4) with Bryanna Bonander adding six.
Ashlyn Korger scored 16 points to lead Augusta (1-3) and Camryn Grunewald and Chloe Jacobs each had 15.
Cornell opens East Lakeland Conference play on Tuesday at Lake Holcombe.
Wrestling
Hudson 62, Chi-Hi 15
At Hudson, the Cardinals fell to the Raiders in their Big Rivers Conference opener.
Taylor Pahl (285 pounds) and Austin Smith (160) each picked up pinfall wins for the Cardinals while David Hughes added a decision win at 106 pounds.
Cadott 48, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal 30
At Neillsville, the Hornets picked up a Cloverbelt Conference dual win.
Zak Schofield (138), Brady Spaeth (160), James Pfeiffer (170), CJ Spath (220), Josh Briggs (285), Kaleb Sonnentag (120) and Ethan Duck (126) each scoring pinfall victories for the Hornets.
Ethan Tegels (182) and Logan Harel (106) picked up decision victories.
Cadott competes at the Ellsworth invitational on Saturday.
