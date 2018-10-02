OWEN — Charlie Bleskachek took first place at a cross country invitational hosted by Owen-Withee to lead the McDonell boys team to a first-place team finish on Tuesday.
Bleskachek finished the race in 16 minutes and 22 seconds, more than 20 seconds quicker than second-finishing Kees Hoogland of Phillips.
The Macks totaled 36 points to take the top spot at the event. Phillips came in second and Cadott finished third with 82 points.
Joe Thaler took fifth (17:14.8) and Sean Craker was one spot behind him in sixth (17:24).
Rounding out the scoring runners for McDonell were Caleb Thornton, who finished in 10th (18:09.7) and Luke Newton, who completed the race in 18:22.6 for 14th place.
Max Hauser and Mitch Haley finished in 15th and 16th, respectively.
Cadott’s James Pfeiffer came in fourth to lead the Hornets. He finished the race in 17:06.8. Zach Drew took 12th and Andy Hinzmann finished 17th.
Jack Porter took 40th as the only runner from Lake Holcombe. Peyton Trowbridge led New Auburn with a 42nd-place finish.
The McDonell girls finished in third place, led by Lydia Fish’s second-place race. Fish complete the course in 19:55.2.
McDonell scored 55 points behind Phillips (29) and Loyal-Greenwood (44).
Ellie Eckes had a top-10 finish coming in ninth at 21:21.2.
Elise Bormann (12th), Anna Geissler (19th) and Helen Bullard (41st) completed the scoring runners for McDonell.
Cadott, Lake Holcombe and New Auburn ran as incomplete.
Mya Warwick took sixth to lead Lake Holcombe.
]Meadow Barone came in 13th to top Cadott runners and New Auburn’s McKenzie Frank finished 34th as the only Trojan’s racer.
Chi-Hi girls take second in Tomah
At Tomah, the Chi-Hi girls cross country team finished in second place at the Jesse Parker Invitational in Tomah.
The Cardinals 46 points were behind just Reedsburg (35).
Ella Behling took sixth to lead Chi-Hi. She complete the course in 22.24.12.
Haley Mason came in eighth (22:40.06) and Tess Pitsch finished ninth (22:40.7).
Gabrielle Sweitzer (11th) and Hannah Sillman (12th) completed the Cardinals’ scoring runners.
The boys team took a fourth-place finish with 93 points. Host Tomah won the team event with a score of 20 points.
The trio of Benjamin Lemay, Ryan Beranek and Logan Scott led the Cardinals. The three finished one after another with Lemay finishing at 19:38.15 in 18th place to lead the group. Beranek (19:38.48) took 19th and Scott (19:44.25) finished 20th.
Christian Aronsen (23rd) and Josh Gienapp (25th) rounded out the scoring runners for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals will compete at an invite at Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.
Michaelsen, Conrad finish one, two at Hayward
At Hayward, Cole Michaelsen and Alex Conrad took the top two spots for the Bloomer boys cross country team at an invite on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks 72 points trailed only event winner Northwestern (59).
Michaelsen completed the course in 17:43.5 to notch the individual title, followed by Conrad in second at 18:41.4.
Austin Thurs came in 13th (19:58.8) and Jaden Halom finished 14th (20:27.8).
Rounding out the scoring runners for Bloomer was Cole Bishel in 50th.
The Bloomer girls took ninth as a team. Host Hayward took the top spot at 46 points with the Blackhawks scoring 233.
Grace Anderson led the way in 25th place (25:06.7).
Bloomer’s next event is the Heart O’North Conference meet in Ladysmith on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Chi-Hi 3, Wisconsin Rapids 1
At Wisconsin Rapids, the Cardinals beat the Red Raiders in a nonconference contest in four sets (25-20, 15-25, 25-11, 25-22).
Lacey O'Donnell lead the Cardinalswith a team-high 12 kills and 23 digs.
Sophie Heller had a team-high 29 digs and Lydia Steinmetz recorded 12.
Steinmetz tallied all 39 assists for the Cardinals.
Caelan Givens totaled 11 kills and Bayleigh Crawford added six.
O'Donnell and Steinmetz each had three aces.
Chi-Hi (18--9) returns to Big Rivers play on Thursday when they travel to River Falls.
Bloomer 3, Hayward 0
At Hayward, the Blackhawks remained unbeaten in Heart O'North Conference action with a sweep (25-10, 25-10, 25-11) of Hayward.
Chloee Swartz had a team-high 11 assists and Aspyn Arendt totaled 10.
Grace Post lead the Blackhawks with 13 kills along with adding five digs.
Jessica Barr had seven kills, a team-high five aces and five digs. The Blackhawks scored 12 aces in the contest.
Bailey McConaughey had 13 digs to lead Bloomer.
Bloomer returns to action on Saturday in a Heart O'North event in Cumberland.
Eau Claire Regis 3, Stanley-Boyd 0
At Stanley, the Orioles were defeated in straight sets (22-25, 18-25, 11-25) in a Western Cloverbelt match.
Arianna Mason lead the Orioles with eight kills and nine digs.
Lily Hoel tallied five kills along with three blocks.
Stanley-Boyd is at Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday.
